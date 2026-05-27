Colorado Avalanche Veteran Says Season Was a ‘Waste’

Colorado Avalanche veteran Logan O’Connor said that the team’s season was a “waste” after they were swept out of the NHL playoffs.

The Avs finished the regular season with the best record in hockey, going 55-16-11 for 121 points, capturing the Presidents’ Trophy in the process. They then swept the Los Angeles Kings in four games and beat the Minnesota Wild in five games to advance to the NHL Western Conference Finals against the Vegas Golden Knights. But everything that could go wrong for Colorado in the WCF went wrong, as they lost in a four-game sweep to Vegas, ending their season.

So, what went wrong?

Logan O’Connor Calls Avs’ Season a ‘Waste’

Speaking to reporters after the Avalanche suffered a four-game sweep by the Golden Knights with a 2-1 loss in Game 4, O’Connor said that everything the team accomplished this season felt like a “waste” since they were knocked out of the playoffs.

“I think it just feels like a waste, to be honest. You go 82 games, you get tons of great pieces, you feel as though you have a team that can do something special, and for us, at the end of the day, we said it in training camp, it’s cup or bust for us, and regardless of where you fall short, we fell super short of that goal,” O’Connor said.

O’Connor has been with the Avalanche for eight seasons, winning the Stanley Cup with Colorado in 2022. He has five more seasons left on his current contract at a $2.5 million cap hit per year, so he’ll be around for the long haul as he looks to help Colorado get back on the horse next year and beyond.

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What Changes Will Colorado Make?

After losing in a four-game sweep, there will no doubt be changes coming to Colorado this offseason.

The first potential change is behind the bench, as Avs head coach Jared Bednar is on the hot seat after Colorado was swept by Vegas. Bednar has been with the Avs for a decade, and he won the Stanley Cup with them four years ago, so it won’t seem fair if he gets fired. But after the Avs were embarrassed by the Golden Knights, it’s certainly a possibility.

The second potential change is in the front office, where Avs general manager Chris MacFarland is said to be potentially going to the Nashville Predators. There are strong rumors linking MacFarland to becoming the Preds’ new president, and now that Colorado has been knocked out of the playoffs, Nashville could make the announcement anytime soon.

The third change is, of course, in the locker room, where the Avs could swap out some of their players. They have a stacked roster on paper, but after losing in the playoffs, the team has to consider making changes to its player personnel. The Avs are basically capped out, so they’ll have to consider trading some of their higher-priced players if they want to make a big move. Who that could be, though, is a mystery at this point.