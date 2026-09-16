Adam Fantilli Could Miss Blue Jackets Camp After Update

The Columbus Blue Jackets may have run out of time with Adam Fantilli.

As of Wednesday morning, there is still no contract between the two sides, and Aaron Portzline reported Tuesday night that there was little hope of an 11th-hour agreement getting Fantilli to camp on time.

“Two sides still far apart,” Portzline wrote, adding that there had been no action as of 9 p.m. Tuesday.

That is a major problem for the Blue Jackets.

Fantilli is not some fringe NHLer fighting for a roster spot. The former third-overall pick from the 2023 NHL Draft is Columbus’ top-line center, and coming off a career-high 59 points in 82 games.

The organization also needs to remember what happened in Anaheim last season.

Mason McTavish missed the beginning of training camp because of his own contract dispute before eventually signing a six-year deal on Sept. 27. Anaheim GM Pat Verbeek specifically said missing camp was disappointing because players need the reps to learn new systems and get ready for the season.

McTavish started the 2025-26 season well enough but became increasingly inconsistent as the year progressed. He finished with 41 points before the Ducks traded him to St. Louis in June.

Columbus should not assume the same thing will happen to Adam Fantilli. But it should absolutely want to avoid potentially going down the same road.

Blue Jackets Still Don’t Have the Cap Space Adam Fantilli Wants

The biggest problem is that Columbus cannot simply throw money at Fantilli and make this disappear.

The Blue Jackets currently have approximately $11.7 million in projected cap space, according to PuckPedia.

Meanwhile, reports have suggested that Adam Fantilli’s camp could be looking for something around $15 million per season. That number is significant because Connor Bedard, another member of the 2023 draft class, just signed a five-year extension carrying a $15 million annual cap hit.

Fantilli is not necessarily going to get Bedard money. His 59 points last season were good, but they do not put him in exactly the same contract category.

Still, Columbus has to find a number that satisfies Adam Fantilli while leaving enough room to build the rest of the roster.

And that is where Kirill Marchenko becomes a pretty major element.

Marchenko has been a part of trade chatter throughout the offseason, and his potential departure would give Columbus additional cap flexibility. But the Blue Jackets still have not moved him, and every day that passes makes the situation more complicated.

The clock is ticking.

Contract Squabble Could Put the Blue Jackets’ Season in Danger

Columbus cannot afford another slow start this season. If the plan is to get back into the postseason, the team needs to hit the ground running.

The Blue Jackets missed the playoffs for the sixth consecutive season in 2025-26, despite Fantilli taking another step forward and finishing with 59 points. The team was eliminated after struggling badly down the stretch, losing eight of its final 10 games.

That makes getting Adam Fantilli into camp even more important.

The Blue Jackets finally have the beginnings of a young core capable of pushing them forward. Zach Werenski remains the centerpiece on defense. Marchenko has emerged as a legitimate offensive threat. Fantilli is supposed to be the long-term answer down the middle.

If one of those pieces is sitting at home while the rest of the team learns systems and builds chemistry, Columbus is starting the season with an unnecessary disadvantage.

Fantilli missing one or two practices would not ruin the Blue Jackets’ season.

Missing most of training camp would be a different story.

And the longer this drags on, the more Columbus risks turning this contract standoff into a distraction for the team. That’s the last thing the club needs, especially when it’s looking to shed its image of lackluster performances.

The Blue Jackets have spent years waiting for their young core to mature into a contending team. Hence, the organization cannot afford to let a contract dispute get in the way now.