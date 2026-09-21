Blue Jackets Get Unwelcome Update on Zach Werenski Extension

Columbus Blue Jackets fans will not like the latest intel coming out from behind the scenes. The club is already in a significant state of turmoil with the Adam Fantilli situation.

While Kirill Marchenko is also capturing much of the discussion, it’s Zach Werenksi that might have fans reaching for their blood pressure meds.

According to insider Frank Seravalli, if the Blue Jackets pushed to get a Werenski extension done today, the answer would hardly be a kind one.

“Sources reiterated that Werenski’s internal stance has not changed: If the Blue Jackets forced an answer today on an extension, they would not like the non-committal reply.”

Now, “non-committal” is not the same as saying “no.” But the bottom line is that non-committal is closer to skipping town than staying.

The main reason for that assessment lies in the overall state of the franchise. As Seravalli pointed out in his most recent column for Casino Guru, the Fantilli, Marchenko, and Werenski situations are the result of inaction.

“It’s indicative of the biggest issue in Columbus – that everything is reactive instead of proactive. Rather than get ahead of the Fantilli contract, Marchenko’s unhappiness or Werenski’s trepidation, the Blue Jackets seemingly allow everything to fester. If there is a long-term plan or vision, it’s not communicated properly, to say nothing of execution.”

If that’s indeed the case, what can Columbus fans expect moving forward?

Columbus Handcuffed by Fantilli Contract Situation

The Blue Jackets have a pretty obvious problem right now.

They don’t know what their most important young forward is going to cost them.

Elliotte Friedman recently explained on 32 Thoughts that Adam Fantilli’s contract situation is effectively holding Columbus back from making other roster decisions. While there has been some progress, Fantilli’s camp has reportedly maintained its target, leaving the two sides still apart.

That creates a difficult situation for the Blue Jackets.

Until they know Fantilli’s number, they can’t confidently determine how much money they have available for other moves. That becomes particularly important with Kirill Marchenko’s future also unresolved and Zach Werenski’s long-term situation hanging over the organization.

This is why Fantilli’s contract is about much more than simply getting one player signed.

Columbus needs to know how much of its salary-cap structure will be committed to its young center before it can determine what the rest of the roster should look like.

The longer that takes, the more difficult everything else becomes.

And suddenly, one contract negotiation is holding an entire organization hostage.

Blue Jackets Have to Give Their Core a Reason to Stay

The bigger concern for the Blue Jackets is what happens if this uncertainty continues into the season.

Fantilli, Werenski and Marchenko are supposed to be the foundation of the franchise. Yet each situation has generated questions about whether those players will ultimately want to remain in Columbus.

Werenski has two years remaining on his contract, but NHL.com noted that his future is tied directly to the Blue Jackets becoming a playoff contender. Marchenko, meanwhile, is entering the final year of his contract after another 27-goal season.

That’s a dangerous combination.

Columbus does have prospects coming. Jackson Smith and Cayden Lindstrom are among the organization’s top young players, while Luca Del Bel Belluz could push for a larger NHL role. But several of the most intriguing prospects are still at least a year or more away.

There isn’t an obvious wave of young talent arriving immediately to convince the current core that better days are just around the corner.

That’s why this season could be so important.

If the Blue Jackets take another step backward, the questions surrounding their core could become much louder.

And if Werenski, Fantilli and Marchenko start wondering whether Columbus actually has a clear path forward, the organization could have a much bigger problem than one unresolved contract.