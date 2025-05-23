Don Waddell Opens Door for Major Move on Draft Night

The Columbus Blue Jackets made a valiant charge at the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2025. Unfortunately, they were unable to overcome the Montreal Canadiens for the final playoff spot in the East. Columbus is a team on the rise, though, and general manager Don Waddell is looking to make some major moves.

Waddell and the Blue Jackets have two first-round picks to work with at the 2025 NHL Draft. However, there is a chance they don’t use one or both of those selections. The Columbus general manager said trading one of his first-round picks is certainly on the table, as reported by Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers.

#CBJ GM Don Waddell didn't mince words when asked about his two first-round picks at the draft. Are they both available in the right deal? "Yes. 100%." — Mark Scheig (@mark_scheig) May 22, 2025

The Blue Jackets own the 14th overall pick outright. However, they also own the 20th overall pick through a trade with the Minnesota Wild. Columbus traded former sixth-overall pick David Jiricek to Minnesota, acquiring the pick in the return package.

Blue Jackets Have Multiple Needs To Fill

The Blue Jackets have an intriguing mix of young players and veteran talent. Adam Fantilli and Kirill Marchenko lead the young contingent, while Zach Werenski and Sean Monahan provide veteran leadership. This nearly led them to postseason hockey, but there is work to be done in order to take the next step.

The Blue Jackets could address their defense, for example. Ivan Provorov and Dante Fabbro are unrestricted free agents on July 1. Provorov provided stability at the top of the blueline in 2024-25. Fabbro, meanwhile, was a diamond in the rough who provided incredible value as a waiver claim.

The team could also use more veteran leadership. Columbus brought in experienced wingers such as Kevin Labanc and James van Riemsdyk. However, there is some room to add more experienced, skillful wingers at the top of the lineup.

Perhaps the team’s most glaring area of need is in goal. While the team cut down the number of goals allowed, they could improve this by adding a goaltender. Elvis Merzlikins, Jet Greaves, and Danill Tarasov did enough in 2024-25. This may not be the case in 2025-26.

The Blue Jackets are on the cusp of something special. But there is work to be done in order to reach their full potential. This summer is a crucial one for Columbus and Waddell as they look to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2025.

Don Waddell Open to Keeping Pending UFAs

As mentioned, Columbus has a few key players about to hit the open market. Waddell and his staff could certainly allow them to walk in NHL Free Agency, and replace them with younger players. Trading a first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft would also work to replace any potentially outgoing players.

However, Waddell has mentioned that he is open to keeping some of his pending free agents. Speaking about Provorov and Fabbro, the Blue Jackets general manager told Scheig, “Both players told me at the exit interviews that they want to be Blue Jackets. So we’re going to see everything possibly that makes sense for both sides.”

van Riemsdyk is also a candidate to return to Columbus. “I talked with JVR and told him just to hang tight. Let’s see how things transpire again. I told him the same thing I told you. I haven’t had a good chance to sit down with (head coach Dean Evason) and go through all the guys. I can’t tell you for sure it’s going to happen but we’ll certainly talk about it for sure,” Waddell said.

The Blue Jackets are one of the more fascinating teams to follow this summer. They have a chance to make a major leap in 2025-26. That work begins at the 2025 NHL Draft in late June.