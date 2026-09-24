Blue Jackets Waiving James Malatesta Saying More Than It Seems

The Columbus Blue Jackets just made another roster cut.

But James Malatesta’s name makes this one worth watching.

Columbus placed Malatesta on waivers Wednesday along with goaltender Phoenix Copley and forward Owen Sillinger as the organization reduced its camp roster to 26 players.

On the surface, that’s normal preseason business.

Underneath it, there’s a bigger question.

Where does Malatesta fit in Columbus’ future? Could this be the organization simply cutting ties with a once-promising prospect?

Well, there might be a little more to the move. Perhaps it’s just one of those times when fans need to read between the lines.

Malatesta Hasn’t Exactly Failed with the Blue Jackets

Malatesta isn’t being waived because he has suddenly become an unwanted player.

He had 10 goals, 18 points and 87 penalty minutes in 57 games for Cleveland last season.

That’s not overwhelming offensive production. But it does hold some hope that the Jackets could find another NHL-caliber forward to complement an already budding core.

That’s why it’s also not difficult to understand why the Blue Jackets have continued to give him opportunities.

He’s physical and he’s willing to play a difficult style.

And he represents the kind of depth forward every organization wants somewhere in its system.

The problem is that the Blue Jackets have more options now.

Columbus is trying to move from rebuilding toward competing, and that means some young players who were once viewed as potential NHL regulars now have to fight harder for the same opportunity.

Malatesta is one of them.

Columbus Could Be Running Out of Patience

This is where the move becomes interesting. Columbus isn’t simply cutting players because camp is almost over.

It’s trying to figure out which players can help the team now.

The Blue Jackets finished fifth in the Metropolitan Division last season and still missed the playoffs. Now they have to turn that progress into something meaningful.

The recent signing of Adam Fantilli makes the Blue Jackets’ desire to compete now patent. The goal is to focus on guys who can help make the club a playoff team now. If that means waiting a bit longer for Malatesta to find his game, so be it.

That leaves little room for developmental projects who aren’t clearly moving forward.

Malatesta still has time. The good news is that he’s only 24.

And now, he’ll continue developing with Cleveland. But the message is obvious.

The NHL job isn’t going to be handed to him. He has to earn it. While that’s not necessarily a bad thing, it’s not easy for the organization to make those sorts of decisions.

In fact, it could be exactly what Malatesta needs.

The Blue Jackets have already reduced their camp roster from 46 players to 34, with the regular season approaching.

The competition is getting serious. And Malatesta just found out that his margin for error is getting smaller.

The Blue Jackets will be under the microscope to get back into serious contention. Sure, it won’t be easy in the Metro Division. That’s why the team needs to focus on contending now, even if it means delaying the arrival of some prospects to the NHL.