Don Waddell Addresses Adam Fantilli Offer Sheet Concerns

Columbus Blue Jackets general manager Don Waddell addressed the potential of an offer sheet for star center Adam Fantilli.

The 21-year-old Fantilli was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, just one pick behind Leo Carlsson, who signed a five-year, $90 million offer sheet with the Philadelphia Flyers, which the Anaheim Ducks matched. No. 1 overall pick Conor Bedard is also expected to sign a huge contract with similar numbers to those of Carlsson.

For Fantilli, he must be looking at Carlsson’s contract and licking his chops, as he has 140 career points, just one behind Carlsson’s 141 career total. Therefore, Fantilli can expect a massive number on his next contract, which is undoubtedly going to start with double digits.

Blue Jackets Have Cap Space to Match Any Offer Sheet

While the Ducks were reportedly shocked that Carlsson received the massive offer sheet he did, Waddell says he is in constant communication with Fantilli’s agent, so he doesn’t expect to be railroaded as Ducks GM Pat Verbeek was by Carlsson.

Speaking to TSN1050’s First Up, Waddell said he is confident he will reach a deal with Fantilli.

“The good thing with Fantilli is that I talk to his agent all the time and we’re in a good-faith negotiation. I think communication between the player and the team, and the agent and the team is so important. You can’t break off those discussions. You may not always agree with what’s coming back your way, but as long as you’re talking, you feel confident that you’ll get a deal done,” Waddell said.

How Much Will Adam Fantilli Get?

As of right now, Fantilli is obviously not signed, but the Blue Jackets are hoping they can get it done soon. There is the threat of an offer sheet out there, however, but Waddell has managed to keep over $23 million of cap space open, so the Blue Jackets can match any offer that he gets.

That being said, the team still has arbitration cases to settle with Jet Greaves and Cole Sillinger first, so that $23 million can go fast. Still, Waddell is comfortable that the Blue Jackets have left themselves enough of a cushion that they can sign Fantilli to the contract that he deserves or match an offer sheet from a rival team if it comes to that.

“You say we have $25 million in cap space but with Fantilli and the two arbitration cases, that money can go very quickly. You never want to put yourself in position where you don’t have enough cap space if you ever did get an offer sheet,” Waddell said.

As for what Fantilli will get on his next deal, it really depends on whether it’s a bridge deal or a long-term contract. If it’s a bridge team, then the Blue Jackets can keep it in the single digits. But the team would surely love to work out a long-term deal with their young star center, which would push his starting number into the double digits, if that’s the case.