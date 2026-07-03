Don Waddell Provides Update on Kirill Marchenko

Columbus Blue Jackets general manager Don Waddell provided the latest update on winger Kirill Marchenko’s future with the franchise.

Marchenko has been said to be unhappy in Columbus and has been the subject of trade rumors in recent weeks, along with defenseman Zach Werenski.

However, one day after Werenski committed to the Blue Jackets and said he wanted to stay in Columbus, Waddell also put a pause to the Marchenko trade rumors, as he, too, will be staying with the Blue Jackets for the foreseeable future.

Kirill Marchenko Staying Put For Now

According to Waddell, Marchenko will be staying with the Blue Jackets for the time being, and he will be on the club’s roster when the season starts this fall.

“GM Don Waddell on Kirill Marchenko: ‘I’ve had discussions with his agent, which we won’t discuss right now, but Marchenko is going to be a Blue Jacket when the season starts,'” wrote Blue Jackets reporter Jeff Svoboda on X.

For the Blue Jackets, keeping Marchenko on the roster, even temporarily, is a big win. The 25-year-old Russian right winger is coming off another strong season for Columbus as he scored 27 goals and 67 points in 76 games. He has played his four seasons for Columbus, playing in 292 games with 102 goals and 208 points. He was originally drafted by the Blue Jackets with the No. 49 overall pick in the second round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

Blue Jackets Looking to Make Playoffs

Although the Blue Jackets have not made the playoffs in six seasons, which is why two of the team’s top players, Werenski and Marchenko, were connected to trade rumors this offseason, the team is hopeful they can make a playoff push for next season.

With Rick Bowness installed as the full-time head coach, the team hopes to turn the corner next season and become a contender for the first time in a long time.

If Columbus can show that they are a winner, then perhaps Marchenko — and Werenski — will want to commit to the team long term, which is, of course, what Blue Jackets fans want, as he’s a top sniper.