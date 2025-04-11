Latest Blue Jackets News Alerts

Below are some of the latest Columbus Blue Jackets news alerts, from Heavy on Blue Jackets.

April 11, 2025

Zach Aston-Reese : Pots goal Thursday

Aston-Reese scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Thursday’s 3-2 win over the Sabres. After going 57 games without a goal earlier in the season, the 30-year-old has two tallies across his last four contests. Aston-Reese is holding onto a fourth-line spot to close out 2024-25, so don’t expect much offense out of him. He’s matched his career high of 17 points from 2018-19 while adding 100 shots on net, 174 hits, 56 blocked shots and a minus-15 rating over 76 appearances in 2024-25.

April 11, 2025

James van Riemsdyk : Scores in Thursday’s win

Van Riemsdyk scored a goal on three shots in Thursday’s 3-2 win over the Sabres. Van Riemsdyk was scratch for four games between late March and early April. He’s since been in the lineup for four straight contests, regaining a spot in the middle six, albeit without power-play time. The winger is up to 15 goals, 31 points, 76 shots on net, 30 hits and a minus-9 rating over 67 appearances this season. He’s among six unrestricted free agent forwards on the roster heading into the summer, and it’s unclear if the 35-year-old is in contention to be re-signed.

April 11, 2025

Boone Jenner : Scores game-winner on power play

Jenner scored a power-play goal on six shots and added three hits in Thursday’s 3-2 win over the Sabres. Jenner’s tally at 6:42 of the third period gave the Blue Jackets’ their first lead of the game, and it was enough for the win. Following his six-game point streak from March 21 to April 3, the 31-year-old entered a three-game slump before snapping it Thursday. He’s up to seven goals, 19 points, 62 shots on net, 41 hits and a minus-2 rating across 22 appearances this season.

April 11, 2025

Jake Christiansen : Ruled out for Saturday’s game

Christiansen (upper body) has been ruled out for Saturday’s home game against the Capitals, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets’ official site reports. The 25-year-old suffered an upper-body injury during Thursday’s win over Buffalo, and while head coach Dean Evason doesn’t yet have a timetable for Christiansen’s return, he’ll be unavailable for at least one game. The Blue Jackets have just three regular-season games remaining after Saturday’s matchup, and it’s not yet clear whether Christiansen will be able to suit up in any of those contests.

April 11, 2025

Elvis Merzlikins : Won’t play Saturday

Merzlikins (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup against the Capitals on Saturday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets’ official site reports. Head coach Dean Evason didn’t provide a specific timeline for Merzlikins to get back into the crease, but at this point, it seems unlikely he would immediately jump back in for the second of a back-to-back against the Capitals on Sunday. Still, as long as the Jackets have an outside chance of making the postseason, they’ll likely want to utilize their No. 1 netminder between the pipes. Jet Greaves got the starting nod in a win over Buffalo on Thursday, so Evason may have to consider going back to the 24-year-old Saturday.

April 11, 2025

Jet Greaves : Impressive in Thursday’s win

Greaves made 39 saves in Thursday’s 3-2 win over the Sabres. Buffalo jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period, but Greaves shut the door the rest of the way and gave his squad a chance to mount a comeback. The win was the 24-year-old goalie’s first in the NHL since Jan. 11, but with the Blue Jackets’ playoff hopes hanging by a thread and Elvis Merzlikins battling an undisclosed injury, coach Dean Evason may elect to see if Greaves can help spark a miracle finish to what’s already been an improbable season. Columbus sits six points back of Montreal for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, with each team having four games left on its schedule.

April 10, 2025

Jake Christiansen : Suffers upper-body injury

Christiansen sustained an upper-body injury during Thursday’s clash against Buffalo and isn’t expected to return to the game. Christiansen was playing in just his second game since returning from an upper-body injury, but it’s not clear if this is a recurrence of that issue or something new. He has a goal, eight points, 50 hits and 65 blocks in 67 appearances in 2024-25. If Christiansen can’t play Saturday versus Washington, then Jack Johnson might draw back into the lineup.

April 10, 2025

Jet Greaves : Starting Thursday

Greaves will protect the home goal versus the Sabres on Thursday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets’ official site reports. Greaves was called up under emergency conditions Thursday to cover for the absence of Elvis Merzlikins (undisclosed). At the NHL level this season, Greaves is 2-2-2 with a 2.83 GAA and a .905 save percentage, though he’ll have his hands full with a Sabres team that has scored 24 times during a five-game winning streak.

April 10, 2025

Elvis Merzlikins: Ruled out Thursday

Merzlikins will miss Thursday’s clash with Buffalo due to an undisclosed injury, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports. Merzlikins was originally expected to get the starting nod after being the first goalie to leave the ice, but it appears he won’t even be available to serve as the backup. While not yet confirmed, Daniil Tarasov figures to be between the pipes instead, while Jet Greaves was promoted from AHL Cleveland on Thursday. While the Jackets haven’t provided a more concrete update on Merzlikins, he will have just four more games to get back on the ice this season after Thursday’s tilt.

April 10, 2025

Jet Greaves: Back in NHL

Greaves was recalled from AHL Cleveland on an emergency basis Thursday, according to Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets’ official site. Elvis Merzlikins was the first goaltender off the ice at practice Thursday but has been ruled out with an undisclosed injury, leaving Daniil Tarasov as Thursday’s probable starter with Greaves as his backup. Greaves is 2-2-2 with a 2.83 GAA and a .905 save percentage in six NHL starts this season.

April 10, 2025

Elvis Merzlikins: First goaltender off Thursday

Merzlikins was the first goalie off the ice during Thursday’s morning skate, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports, indicating that he’s expected to draw the home start against the Sabres. Although head coach Dean Evason said after Thursday’s morning skate that Merzlikins would “maybe” be the team’s starting netminder against Buffalo, the fact that the 30-year-old was the first goaltender off the ice during the team’s morning skate indicates that he’ll presumably defend the home crease. Over five appearances this month, Merzlikins has gone 2-2-0 with a 4.10 GAA and .865 save percentage.

April 9, 2025

Erik Gudbranson: Nabs assist in 800th game

Gudbranson logged an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Tuesday’s 5-2 win over the Senators. This was Gudbranson’s 800th NHL contest, and he was able to get on the scoresheet by helping out on a Mathieu Olivier tally in the second period. The 33-year-old Gudbranson has often been a shutdown blueliner in his career, earning just 135 points in his career. He’s at two assists, seven shots on net, 17 hits and 12 blocked shots over 11 outings this year after losing much of the campaign to a shoulder injury.

April 9, 2025

Ivan Provorov: Registers helper in win

Provorov notched an assist, three shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday’s 5-2 win over the Senators. Provorov snapped a six-game slump with the helper. The 28-year-old blueliner is up to 31 points, one shy of his total from last year. He won’t have a career year in 2024-25, but he’s been steady in a top-four role for much of the campaign. Provorov has added 122 blocked shots, 97 shots on net, 31 PIM and a plus-3 rating.

April 9, 2025

Sean Kuraly: Gathers helper Tuesday

Kuraly put up an assist, two blocked shots and two PIM in Tuesday’s 5-2 win over the Senators. Kuraly has just three helpers over 18 contests since the start of March. The 32-year-old remains on the fourth line for the Blue Jackets, though he has stayed in the lineup even as the team has plenty of options available with four spare forwards. Kuraly is up to 16 points, 81 shots on net, 155 hits, 43 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating over 77 appearances this season, offering minimal fantasy upside in standard formats, though he has appeal in banger leagues.

April 9, 2025

Sean Monahan: Tallies on power play in win

Monahan scored a power-play goal on three shots, blocked three shots and added two PIM in Tuesday’s 5-2 win over the Senators. The center continues to thrive — he has four goals and five assists over eight contests since returning from a wrist injury. Monahan is up to 18 goals, 50 points (12 on the power play), 123 shots on net and a plus-15 rating across 49 appearances this season. The Blue Jackets have four games left on their schedule, so Monahan could still give a fantasy roster a boost over the next week.

April 9, 2025

Adam Fantilli: Nets 25th goal of season

Fantilli scored a goal Tuesday in a 5-2 win over the Senators. He notched his 25th goal of the season on a third-period breakaway that pushed the score to 5-1. The 20-year-old Fantilli has taken a big step forward this season, adding 21 points to his rookie mark of 27 points. He’s also rung up 178 shots this season, and his 48 points have come almost entirely at even strength. Fantilli has just four PPP this season. The sky is really the limit for this young pivot. Next season, could bring 65-70 points if he can continue this level of growth.

April 9, 2025

Dmitri Voronkov: First goal in 17 games

Voronkov scored a goal in a 5-2 win over Ottawa on Tuesday. He scored on a one-timer from the high slot to open the scoring at 7:00 of the first period. Voronkov’s goal was his goal since March 1 (17 games). He still has 44 points (21 goals, 23 assists) in 68 games this season.

April 9, 2025

Justin Danforth: Goal-scorer’s touch in win

Danforth had a goal and an assist in a 5-2 win over the Senators on Tuesday. Danforth’s goal was beauty. He skated into a clearing attempt, toe-dragged Nikolas Matinpalo at the edge of the right circle and went roof-daddy glove side on Anton Forsberg from the slot. He pushed the score to 2-0. It was Danforth’s first goal in eight games and his first points in six. He has 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) in 56 games this season. Danforth is living the NHL dream — he has just 178 games at age 32. But that doesn’t make him a fantasy asset.

April 9, 2025

Mathieu Olivier: Two-point, four-hit power game

Olivier had a goal and an assist in a 5-2 win over Ottawa on Tuesday. These were Olivier’s first points in six games. And while he has 18 goals and 31 points in 77 games this season, his best fantasy asset is his ability to hit. Olivier has 294 this season, including four Tuesday, and that moves him into second in the NHL.

April 9, 2025

Kent Johnson: Six assists in last five games

Johnson put up two assists Tuesday in a 5-2 win over Ottawa. Johnson has six assists in his last five games, but just seven shots in that span. And five of those shots have came Tuesday. He now has 52 points, including 22 goals, and 114 shots in 63 contests this season.

April 9, 2025

Elvis Merzlikins: Strong game in win

Merzlikins made 32 saves in a 5-2 win over the Senators on Tuesday. The Jackets played desperate hockey — they’re eight points behind the Canadiens for the second wild card with five games remaining. Merzlikins will be the man in the twine tent for Columbus until they’re officially eliminated. He played well Tuesday, but had been particularly porous since the end of March. Elvis is 3-2-0 in five starts (six appearances), and prior to Tuesday, he had allowed 22 goals in four starts. Merzlikins could deliver a few wins for you, as long as you can absorb the high goals allowed.

April 8, 2025

Elvis Merzlikins: Get starting nod Tuesday

Merzlikins will be between the pipes at home versus the Senators on Tuesday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports. Merzlikins has managed just one win in his last four appearances while posting a 4.67 GAA and an .840 save percentage. The backstop’s recent struggles have no doubt factored into the Jackets’ fall from a wild-card spot. Still, as long as Columbus remains in the mix, Merzlikins figures to continue seeing the bulk of the workload.

April 7, 2025

Elvis Merzlikins: Strong performance in relief

Merzlikins made 22 out of 23 saves in Sunday’s 4-0 loss to the Senators. Merzlikins entered the game in relief of Daniil Tarasov after the latter conceded two goals in the first 4:26 of Sunday’s contest. With his strong outing in net, Merzlikins did enough to keep the decision off his record. Overall, the 30-year-old netminder has a 25-21-5 record with a 3.20 GAA and a .891 save percentage in 52 games this season. Despite holding inflated numbers this season, Merzlikins has a chance to post his best GAA in a season since the 2021-22 campaign. There are likely better options on the waiver wire in most fantasy formats. Depending on the matchup, however, Merzlikins could be a strong spot starter in deeper leagues.

April 7, 2025

Daniil Tarasov: Pulled early in Sunday’s loss

Tarasov stopped four of six shots in Sunday’s 4-0 loss to the Senators. Tarasov was pulled after just 4:26 of Sunday’s contest and replaced by Elvis Merzlikins. Tarasov conceded two early goals and was credited with the loss. Overall, the 26-year-old netminder has a 7-10-2 record with a 3.55 GAA and a .880 save percentage in 20 appearances this season. With the Blue Jackets falling out of the wild-card race in the Eastern Conference, Tarasov may get a few more starts to round out the regular season. However, it is best to fade him in all fantasy formats amid his struggles this season.