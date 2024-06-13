Blue Jackets $34 Million Winger Available After Trade Demand

The Columbus Blue Jackets and forward Patrik Laine are willing to work on finding the disgruntled forward a new location via trade, according to NHL insider Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic and TSN.

LeBrun reported the news on Wednesday, June 12, for an article discussing rumors over The Athletic.

“My understanding is that the Columbus Blue Jackets intend to work with Patrik Laine’s camp, led by agent Andy Scott of Octagon, to find the star winger a fresh start with a new team,” LeBrun wrote.

LeBrun also appeared on TSN’s Insider Trading on June 12, reporting the same information about Laine and the Blue Jackets working on finding a trade partner to move the winger ahead of next season.

“That’s the goal from everyone involved,” LeBrun said on TSN. “(Laine) would like to move on,” LeBrun said. “His agent has had conversations with the Blue Jackets about it, and both sides are gonna work together to try and get that done. He wants a fresh start. Hasn’t been a good time in Columbus.”

Patrik Laine’s Personal Troubles & Injuries in Columbus

Laine played just 18 games with the Blue Jackets in 2024 before entering the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program in January. He also fractured his left clavicle, forcing him to miss time.

“After careful consideration and discussion with my support network and the team, I have recognized the importance of prioritizing my mental health and well-being,” Laine posted on his Instagram account at the time, as reported by Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press on January 29. “Hockey has been my passion and my life, but I have come to realize that in order to perform at my best, I need to take this time to focus on myself.”

Play

Blue Jackets General Manager Don Waddell confirmed Laine’s shoulder “cleanup” on June 7, but Laine is expected to be available at the start of the 2024-25 season.

“It’s one of the calls I’ll make the next day or so, with him and his representation, see where he’s at,” Waddell said while appearing on Daily Faceoff’s Frankly Speaking podcast. “I know he had the shoulder–I think it was more of a cleanup–they didn’t think it was anything too serious.”

Laine has two years left on his $34.8 million contract with an $8.7 million cap hit in each of the next two seasons. The deal includes a 10-team no-trade list. That large salary along with his low production might shrink his market and take some leverage from Columbus’ hands.

However, a team might gamble on Laine’s potential for a bounce-back season, betting on landing a potential 40-goal scorer at a lower cost.

“The idea is that new Jackets general manager Don Waddell and Laine’s agent want to work on this together to find a new spot for the player,” LeBrun said.

Patrik Laine’s Peak-Level Production At Winnipeg Jets

Patrik Laine had an impressive start to his career with the Winnipeg Jets. The Jets drafted the winger with the No. 2 pick in the 2016 draft. Laine was named to the All-Rookie First Team in his first year in the NHL.

Laine reached a career-high of 70 points, scoring 44 goals and 26 assists in his second season with the team. He had his fair share of ups and downs during his time in Winnipeg leading to a trade.

The Jets traded Laine to the Blue Jackets (along with Jack Roslovic) in exchange for Pierre-Luc Dubois and a third-round pick in January 2021. Since then, Laine has been rather inconsistent.

Laine has played 174 games for Columbus scoring 64 goals and racking up 138 points. However, injuries have limited his playing time, causing him to miss 117 games since joining the Blue Jackets.

Montreal Canadiens Potential Trade Suitor For Patrik Laine

Just a few days before LeBrun’s report about Laine and the Blue Jackets working on a trade, the Montreal Canadiens emerged as potential trade suitors for the disgruntled winger.

Former player agent David Ettedgui of BPM Sports suggested that Laine could be a trade target for the Canadiens as they look to bolster their roster ahead of the 2025 season.

“Laine has an offensive style that could fit the needs of the Montreal organization,” Ettedgui said. “Laine has a contract that pays him $8.7M annually and ends in the summer of 2026. The Jackets would probably withhold part of his salary because Laine isn’t worth as much, but still.”

Habs general manager Kent Hughes told LeBrun on June 3 that he plans to take a bold approach this offseason to strengthen the team’s roster, notably the forward corps.

“If we can acquire a player or move up in the draft, we have to consider any possible ways to enhance this team,” Hughes said. “We’re not confined to improvements only for the next season, but if that happens, it’s a bonus.”

PuckPedia projects Montreal to have $9.1 million of cap space entering the offseason. The Habs could also trade the No. 5 pick in the 2024 draft, which might be enough to acquire Laine.