Columbus Blue Jackets Sign Islanders’ Veteran Defenseman to Pro Tryout Contract

The Columbus Blue Jackets announced on Sept. 13 that they’ve signed New York Islanders’ defenseman Carson Soucy to a pro tryout contract.

The announcement was made public by general manager Don Waddell and the franchise.

Blue Jackets Sign Carson Soucy to PTO

Soucy is approaching his ninth year in the NHL.

He’s spent time around the block playing for a variety of teams, but his latest stint was with the Islanders.

During his 2025-26 campaign, he skated in 76 games and posted five goals and seven assists for 12 points.

The 32-year-old defenseman is on the move once again, now landing in Columbus for the first time.

Previously, he played for the Minnesota Wild, Seattle Kraken, Vancouver Canucks, New York Rangers, and, as mentioned, the Islanders.

According to Blue Jackets PR via NHL.com, Waddell commented on the decision to bring Soucy to Columbus.

“Carson Soucy is a big, physical stay-at-home defenseman who blocks shots, clears the net and plays an overall solid defensive game,” he said. “He is a competitive, experienced player and we look forward to having him in camp.”

Indeed, Soucy does bring imposing size with his 6-foot-5, 208-pound frame.

He was selected by Minnesota 137th overall in the fifth round of the 2013 NHL draft. Since entering the league, he’s been a dominant presence on the ice.

Snapshot of the Blue Jackets Heading Into Their 2026–27 Campaign

By the end of the 2025-26 season, the Blue Jackets were riding a 40-30 overall record, placing them fifth in the Metropolitan Division.

For the sixth consecutive year, they missed out on a postseason run after an early elimination.

Ryan S. Clark and Kristen Shilton of ESPN pointed out the number of “distractions” the franchise has had during the offseason.

“First it was Zach Werenski’s reported desire to be traded that has since been walked back and dismissed by him and the club,” they wrote. “Then it was Kirill Marchenko — an impending RFA next summer — apparently refusing to sign an extension and putting the 70-point skater’s future with Columbus up in the air.”

An offseason filled with such controversy is rarely productive, but perhaps this will mark teh start of progress for the Blue Jackets.

Ultimately, they need stability, and they need it fast.

Preseason is approaching, and the Blue Jackets’ first clash is against the Detroit Red Wings on Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be held at Nationwide Arena.

The next day, Sept. 22, they will take on the Buffalo Sabres at 7 p.m. ET. This time, they will be playing on the road at KeyBank Center.