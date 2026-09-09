Werenski Expresses Commitment to Columbus Blue Jackets

After seeing needless animosity build up this summer, defenseman Zach Werenski made his future clear at the NHLPA player media tour in Las Vegas.

The Columbus Blue Jackets D-man spoke with NHL.com’s Dan Rosen about what his plan is. He also discussed how it will come to fruition. That is, should nothing change until next July.

“I mean, I think we’re going to be in a good spot this year where people aren’t questioning what’s going to happen (with me) because I believe we’re a playoff team,” Werenski said.

“Hopefully when I’m eligible one gets done, but until then I’m just focused on playing in Columbus and helping this team get to the playoffs, where I think we should be.”

Werenski still has two years left on his contract before he can renew with the Blue Jackets.

Shutting down trade rumors this summer

There have been reports this offseason about how Werenski would like to leave the Columbus organization.

According to him, that couldn’t be further from the truth. The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun posted to X on June 26 that the Blue Jackets have started listening to teams calling on Zach Werenski. Sources confirmed this to him.

“The CBJ are aware that the Norris Trophy winner is unlikely to extend past his deal. No guarantee he’s dealt this summer but Jackets’ best deal could be now versus waiting a year. We’ll see how it develops.”

As the story unfolded, Werenski made sure to squash this as soon as possible. He did this by calling general manager Don Waddell.

“I feel like it just got off the rails a little bit, so I called Don one day, and I was like, ‘We need to get this back on the rails. I want to be here. This is where I want to be. I want to win here,’ ” Werenski said.

Everything is kosher in Columbus

After addressing where the veteran defenseman would like to continue his career, there is no leftover animosity.

Werenski even said that his relationship with Waddell or the team was never broken because of what made headlines.

“Don and I have a great relationship,” Werenski said. “I have a ton of trust in Don. I talked to him all the time this summer before all that was going on and after that was going on. I have a great relationship with him. We have open communication. We talk all the time. That’s why I felt like it was easy for me to shoot him a text and say, ‘Let’s hop on a quick call here because we’ve got to get this back on the rails.'”

As that bit of news is now behind Werenski and the Blue Jackets, the focus is now on training camp for the 2026-27 season.

Pundits and fans will continue to voice their concern over this situation. However, the intention remains the same for the Norris Trophy-winning defenseman. That is, to stay in Columbus with the Blue Jackets past this contract.

“When there was even a shadow of doubt that I might not be in Columbus, I was like, ‘That’s not happening, I’m playing in Columbus,’ ” Werenski said. “It cemented my belief, I guess, even more that this is where I want to be, this is where I want to play, this is where I want to win.”