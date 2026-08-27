Zach Werenski Should Be Blue Jackets Captain, Says NHL Analyst

NHL analyst Mike Johnson says that Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski should be named the team captain.

Former Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner recently signed a free-agent contract with the Washington Capitals, leaving Columbus without a captain for this coming season.

But according to Johnson, this is an easy call for the franchise to make in finding a new leader, as he believes Werenski should get the ‘C’ stitched onto his sweater.

Mike Johnson Says Zach Werenski Should Be New Captain

Speaking on NHL Network, Johnson explained why he believes Werenski should be the new captain of the Blue Jackets despite requesting a trade earlier in the offseason, a request that he later rescinded.

“He wanted to get traded. Didn’t quite work. They sort of made up and said he wasn’t quite so sure. They did a good job bringing him back,” Johnson said.

“If you’re going to kiss and make up, make all the way up. Whatever you gotta do, he’s going to get the captaincy. And if he leaves again, well, it’s going to leave a huge hole the same way he would have left ‘C’ or no ‘C.’ But if we’re going to act like he wants to stick around and he sees himself as a part of the future in Columbus, then give him the ‘C.’

“Of course, he’s going to have the ‘C’ if he’s staying there. I think if they don’t give it to him, that would make me worried if I’m a Columbus fan. What do you know about his future that you’re not telling us? Cause if he’s sticking, and he said he’s going to stick now, then of course he should get the captaincy.

“So I think they should do it, make a big celebration of it, talk about the future. And even if it all goes away in a year, or two years, or whatever, fine. But for now, move forward like he’s going to be the centerpiece of the franchise, because he is.”

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Zach Werenski is the Blue Jackets’ Best Player

At age 29, Werenski is arguably the best defenseman in the NHL right now and one of the best players in the league overall. This past season, he won the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s top defenseman after scoring 22 goals and 81 points in 75 games.

He has been an incredible player for the Blue Jackets ever since they picked him with the No. 8 overall selection in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, turning himself into the league’s most outstanding defender.

He can do it all on the ice, as his two-way play is among the best at his position, and there’s a reason that he is going to make a huge amount of money on his next contract when his deal expires in two years.

We’ll see if he ultimately sticks around Columbus for the long haul, but as Johnson said, the team needs to give him the ‘C’ immediately and go into next season with him as the team’s leader.