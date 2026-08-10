Dallas Stars Fans Rip New Arena Plans

The lease for the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center, their current home that they’ve played in since the fall of 2001, expires in 2031.

The club has announced plans to build a new arena along with an entertainment district at The Shops at Willow Bend in Plano, about 20 miles away from downtown Dallas.

However, the fan reception to the announcement has been mixed at best, with many noting the increased difficulty that the new commute could cause, along with moving away from the club’s city namesake.

Dallas Stars Fans Push Back Against New Arena And Entertainment District Plans

The Stars tweeted an AI-rendered layout of their new proposed arena and entertainment district with the caption,”A new home is on the horizon”.

However, the reception to the news hasn’t been positive.

“Dumba** people with money making decisions and ruining everything great about the city of Dallas. It’s really a shame,” exclaimed one fan.

“So excited to go from a 45 minute drive to a nearly 2 hour drive! But I understand, y’all don’t want my money, you’d rather have Plano/Frisco’s money instead. That’s where all the real fans are!” another fan said.

This fan wrote, “Professional sports teams be like “what if we got as far away as possible from our namesake city.”

Another fan said, “The second photo looks a lot like Victory Plaza, which already exists in a good location that is central for most fans. Now you’re screwing everyone on the west half and you’re going to price out probably 90% of people from games. Thanks a ton.”

This fan said, “Thanks for moving so far from me that I can’t go to games anymore. Appreciate it. Alienating fans is a fantastic business decision.”

Finally, this fan said, “LBJ is without a doubt the worst highway to drive on, I used to work in this area, you guys have no clue how bad the traffic is going to be, NO CLUE.”

The Stars moved into American Airlines Center in time for the 2001-02 NHL season after years of playing at Reunion Arena.

The Stars Have Chosen The Lead Design Firm For The Project

The Stars announced on Monday that they’ve chosen HNTB as the lead design firm for the project.

“We are thrilled to officially announce the selection of HNTB,” said Tom Gaglardi, Dallas Stars owner, governor and chairman. “The wealth of experience and knowledge that their team brings to the table will allow us to create the best arena in the NHL. Many of the premier facilities in professional and collegiate sports were designed by HNTB, and we are excited to begin the process for our new home in Plano.”

“The Dallas Stars have a clear and ambitious vision for a new home that delivers an exceptional experience for fans, players and the broader North Texas community,” said Doug Mann, HNTB corporate president and project executive. “HNTB is committed to bringing the full strength of our sports design practice and our deep local presence to create an arena that is authentic to the Stars, built for Texas hockey and positioned to serve the community for generations.”