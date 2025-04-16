Insider Gives Major Update on Return of Stars $67.5 Million Defenseman For Playoffs

NHL insider Chris Johnston gave a major update on the health of Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen ahead of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Johnston appeared on TSN’s Insider Trading and revealed it’s unlikely Heiskanen will be ready for the first round of the playoffs.

“Well, it’s going to be a focus throughout,” Johnston said. “I mean, right now there are hoping he’ll be available for that round one series, but I think it’s not much more than hope at this point in time. It does sound like from sources close to the situation, it’s very possible Heiskanen is not available at all during the first round to the Dallas Stars.

“He had a knee surgery, has been out since the end of January. He did resume skating at the end of March, but that’s a pretty long period of time to be recovering,” Johnston added. “Obviously, when it comes to the playoffs, sometimes those injury timelines get shrunk and guys find a way to get back in the lineup, but right now it’s far from a certainty we’ll see Heiskanen in that first-round series.”

Heiskanen is in the fourth year of his eight-year, $67.6 million deal with the Stars. He’s the best defenseman on Dallas, so not having him for their first-round series against the Colorado Avalanche is a big blow.

Heiskanen has been out since January 28 as he underwent surgery. He’s recorded 5 goals and 20 assists for 25 points in 50 games. Heiskanen was drafted third overall in 2017. He’s a one-time NHL All-Star.

Stars Hoped Heiskanen Would Play in the First Round

After Heiskanen underwent surgery, the hope was that he would be able to return for the playoffs.

Stars general manager Jim Nill had hoped that would be the case. Meanwhile, Dallas’ head coach Pete DeBoer said he hoped to have Heiskanen back for the playoffs.

“In a perfect world, [Heiskanen and Tyler Seguin] are both back for the start of the playoffs,” DeBoer said. “But as I’ve said before, there’s a possibility that either or both won’t, too. That’s just real.”

Dallas will be the Avalanche in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Stars Get Tyler Seguin Back

Dallas did get a boost to their lineup as Seguin will return for the playoffs.

Seguin hasn’t played since December 1 and has missed the past 58 games as he had hip surgery on December 5. The star forward will play in Dallas’ regular season finale on April 16 to get him back in action for the playoffs.

“We’re making some lineup decisions that’ll be tonight,” DeBoer said. “We’ve got some game-time decisions. Seguin’s in the mix. We’ve got still a little bit of flu going through some guys, so we’ve got some balls up in the air and some roster things we’ve got to deal with. We’ll know more tonight.”

DeBoer also believes getting Seguin into game action is key before the start of the playoffs.

It’d be nice, I think,” DeBoer said. “I don’t think anyone wants to step in cold into a playoff game after being out the time he’s been out. But it is only one game too. It’s always nice to get those game-like reps and that feel if we can get him in.”

Seguin is a six-time NHL All-Star.