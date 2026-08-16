Jason Robertson and Stanley Cup Timeline That Never Happened

There has been plenty of talk this summer about Jason Robertson and his contract saga with the Dallas Stars. The drama nearly led to a massive trade, sending the 40-goal scorer to the Seattle Kraken.

Of course, that didn’t happen. Interestingly enough, it wasn’t the first time that Robertson nearly got traded. There’s an intriguing story out there that could have changed the entire trajectory for Robertson, the Stars, and the Carolina Hurricanes.

According to insider Chris Johnston, the Stars nearly sent Robertson to the Hurricanes at the 2025 NHL trade deadline. The most almost took place in the run-up to the Mikko Rantanen trade.

When the Hurricanes sent Rantanen to the Stars, the Hurricanes had a choice: Robertson or Logan Stankoven.

The Hurricanes chose Stankoven.

“They…made a major trade for Mikko Rantanen; once it was clear he wasn’t gonna sign…they…made a second move; they were talking to Dallas…the Hurricanes could’ve had Jason Robertson; they…chose Logan Stankoven.”

The quote is fascinating when thinking about what could have been. If Carolina had picked Jason Robertson, he could have hoisted the Stanley Cup this past season. Instead, he remained in Dallas and faced a complex situation that culminated in a one-year stopgap deal.

Stankoven Was a Better Choice for Carolina

Johnston made a logical point by stating that Stankoven was a better choice for the Hurricanes. In short, he was a better fit for Carolina’s system than Jason Robertson. Yes, Robertson would have been that high-end scorer that the Hurricanes wanted.

However, Stankoven’s overall skill set was more suited to the Hurricanes’ style of play. In the end, Carolina made the right choice.

But it’s worth discussing whether the Hurricanes would have still won with Jason Robertson. On the whole, it’s a safe bet to assume that the Canes would have won with Robertson in the fold. It wouldn’t be a stretch to imagine that the Canes might have won in 2025 with Robertson on the team.

Could Carolina have become back-to-back champions this past season? It’s certainly a tantalizing thought to consider.

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Jason Robertson Could Still Be on the Move

Had Jason Robertson signed a long-term deal this summer, the entire discussion would have just been one of those what-ifs. But because he only signed a one-year deal, there’s still the possibility that Robertson could be on the move.

Now, that’s a worst-case scenario for the Stars. The club would much rather extend Robertson for the long haul. But that’s not something set in stone at the moment. The lack of certitude makes this entire situation questionable for all parties moving forward.

While it’s safe to say that Jason Robertson won’t end up in Carolina, there’s always that sliver of doubt. Who knows what could unfold this upcoming season. It will be wrought with complex issues for various teams. That’s why discounting the Hurricanes from landing Jason Robertson wouldn’t be fair.

There’s always the chance that something unexpected happens. And when it does, fans will recall this conversation.