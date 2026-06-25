Dallas Stars Reported Asking Price for Jason Robertson Revealed

The Dallas Stars have been right on the precipice of a Stanley Cup Finals appearance for a number of years now, but every time they get close, they just fall at one of the final hurdles.

They’ve mainly achieved the success that they’ve had due to their veteran core and elite level goaltending, but as players like Jamie Benn and Matt Duchene age out, this is a team that needs a good core moving forward. They’ve already got some of those pieces in Miro Heiskanen and Wyatt Johnston, but one player they’re yet to lock up is Jason Robertson, who is the biggest restricted free agent remaining on the market.

Will Jason Robertson Extend in Dallas or Leave?

This past season was one of Robertson’s best in the NHL, with the 26-year-old posting 45 goals and 96 points through 82 games played, and after four straight years of 82 games with 109, 80, 80 and 96 points, it’s easy to see why many see him as an elite forward. For some reason however, the Stars front office may not see things that way, as they have thus far been hesitant to hand him a long-term deal that makes him the highest paid player in the organization.

Right now, Mikko Rantanen holds that crown, being paid $12 million a season, with only Tyler Seguin close to that at $9.850 million per year, with many believing Robertson has earned the right to ask for big money in Dallas. If he doesn’t get it however, there are many teams potentially interested in a 26-year-old that’s already playing at an elite level, and if the Stars do open up to dealing him, their reported asking price has been named.

Stars Looking for ‘Rantanen Deal’ in Jason Robertson Talks

While there’s still optimism in Dallas that the team can extend Jason Robertson, if they can’t, teams like the Ottawa Senators, Montreal Canadiens, Detroit Red Wings and plenty more have shown some level of interest. We knew it wasn’t going to be cheap to acquire him, but now, ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski has revealed just how much the Stars want in a trade, and it’s safe to say that it may rule some teams out.

According to Wyshynski, the team want a ‘Rantanen’ deal, meaning what they gave up to acquire their current top line winger which was two protected first-round picks, two third-round picks and rising star Logan Stankoven, who has done nothing but take off in Carolina. This could rule plenty of teams out, as contenders may not have access to that level of draft capital or can afford to give up a young player, but simply put, that’s what it takes to acquire elite level players just entering their prime.

As of right now, the belief is that the Stars can work out a way to get a long-term deal done with the former second-round draft pick, but if they can’t and a team gives up what Dallas want, it’s safe to say that they’ll be getting a major haul in return.