Dallas Stars Make a Decision on the Future of Long-Time Captain Jamie Benn

The Dallas Stars have been on the cusp of greatness for several years now, but for whatever reason, they’ve simply failed to get over the final hump, falling short of the Stanley Cup Finals for years now, including a round-one exit at the hands of the Minnesota Wild in 2026.

Obviously, they’ve still got an incredibly talented core, and with Miro Heiskanen, Mikko Rantanen, Thomas Harley and Wyatt Johnston all locked up long-term, they’ve still got a very bright future. However, the veteran core in Dallas will still play a major role going forward, and given that their captain was set for free agency this off-season, there were question marks over Jamie Benn’s potential retirement.

Jamie Benn Re-Signs With the Dallas Stars

After not making a move to bring him back on the first two days of free agency, some believed that the career of the 36-year-old was over, but now, that speculation has been put to bed, and for the second year in a row, the Stars have re-signed Benn to a one-year deal, according to PuckPedia.

The one-year contract carries a salary cap hit of $850,000, but unsurprisingly, the deal comes with plenty of performance bonuses, with the team hoping he can give them one last successful run as they look to return to the Stanley Cup Finals. Some believed that the Stars could be better off without Benn moving forward, as he has struggled to stay healthy this past season while taking plenty of unnecessary penalties, but if this team is to make a run, they need a fearless, experienced leader like Benn in the lineup.

Can Jamie Benn Take the Stars on one Last Run?

Benn has been the captain of the Dallas Stars since 2013/14, making him one of the longest tenured captains in the National Hockey League, and while some have called for new leadership in Dallas, Benn is revered as one of the best captains in the league.

That doesn’t mean his play has fallen off a cliff as he passed 35-years-old however, as Benn posted 15 goals and 36 points in 60 games played a year ago, spending much of the season on the Stars third line. That means that most of that scoring pressure has been taken off his shoulders, and now, he’s able to use his physicality in a much grander role, using his leadership to help guide this young core as they look to finally make a deep run in the Western Conference.

This one-year deal is the second straight season Benn has signed for one season with the Stars, and while he could end up playing several more years, it’s clear he’s going for one-year deals to give the team significant flexibility around him. Whether or not that team will have Jason Robertson moving forward, only time will tell, but with their leader back in the lineup on the third line, the Stars look like one of the deepest teams in the NHL, making this move a no-brainer for both parties.