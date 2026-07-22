Dallas Stars Make an Official Announcement on Jason Robertson’s Future

The Dallas Stars have had some massive decisions to make in recent years, but coming into the off-season of 2026, they had some calls to make that could effect the long-term future of the organization.

After giving up Logan Stankoven in exchange for Mikko Rantanen back in 2025 and then moving on from players like Mavrik Bourque since, the team had perhaps the biggest decision on their hands yet when it comes to RFA Jason Robertson. Many believed he should have been traded at the deadline in the midst of a dominant year, others believe he should have been extended long-term, but at last, we have a resolution, for now at least.

Jason Robertson Signs One-Year Extension in Dallas

While the overwhelming feeling around the NHL is that Robertson wants to remain in Dallas long-term, the Stars and their superstar winger couldn’t come to a long-term extension early in the summer, but they have come to an agreement.

Before heading to arbitration, something that would have destroyed their relationship completely, the team announced a new contract on Tuesday, signing the talented winger to a one-year extension that will walk him into Unrestricted Free Agency next summer.

That one-year deal comes with an average annual value of $12 million, and while he becomes a UFA next summer, as of January 1st, 2027, the two parties are able to begin discussions on a new deal, one that could keep him in Dallas for a long-time to come. This all comes on the back of Robertson posting 45 goals and 96 points across 82 games last season, and at 26-years-old, Robertson is shaping up as one of the best wingers in the entire league.

How Does the Jason Robertson Saga End?

It wasn’t that long ago however that the Stars agreed to a deal that would have sent Robertson to the Seattle Kraken, but after turning down a $15 million AAV deal from the NHL’s 32nd franchise, things were seemingly back to step one in Dallas. While they’ve now come to an agreement that will bring Robertson back for next season, that simply pushes long-term negotiations a few months down the road, and if the Stars can’t get a long-term deal done between January 1st and the trade deadline, they may look to trade him before he reaches free agency.

Of course, the Stars could look to trade Robertson before then, but knowing his asking price may be well over $14 million per season, there may not be that many teams around the National Hockey League looking to give up significant assets to land the star winger.

Ultimately, getting a deal done now before arbitration was the best move for the Stars front office and Robertson, and while things are likely far from over when it comes to negotiations between the two sides, they can at least now come into training camp with their star winger under contract, even if they may need to make another big decision on him sooner, rather than later.