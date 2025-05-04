Stars Mikko Rantanen Sends Strong Message to Former Team After Win

The Dallas Stars prevailed in their Game 7 battle with the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night in their first-round playoff series, picking up a 4-2 victory to book their spot in the second round. The stunning victory was due in large part to a third period hat trick from Mikko Rantanen, who coincidentally began the season with the Avalanche. After eliminating them from the postseason, Rantanen sent his former team a strong message.

Things did not look good for Dallas early in the third period, as Nathan MacKinnon buried an early goal to give Colorado a 2-0 lead. The Stars proceeded to score four unanswered goals, with Rantanen tying the game by himself before Wyatt Johnson scored the eventual game-winner. Rantanen would pot an empty netter with seconds left to complete his hat trick, sending the crowd at American Airlines Center into a frenzy.

Mikko Rantanen’s Message to Avalanche After Stars Win Game 7

The 2024-25 campaign has been a bit of a roller-coaster for Rantanen, who initially seemed set to be a key part of the Avalanche’s future. Long known as a top-six forward, Rantanen emerged as one of the games top goal scorers in recent seasons, as he’s racked up at least 30 goals in each of the five campaigns now. That includes 32 goals this season, despite the fact that Rantanen got traded twice during the season.

With Rantanen unable to agree to a long-term contract extension with Colorado, they traded him to the Carolina Hurricanes. His stint there didn’t last long, though, as Rantanen struggled, and the Hurricanes were unsure if they could sign him to a long-term deal too. So, they flipped him to the Stars, who promptly signed him to an eight-year, $96 million contract extension, ensuring he’d be a key piece of their future after the Avs and Canes moved on from him.

Rantanen only scored five goals in 20 regular season games with Dallas, but he was a mad man against his old team, scoring five goals and racking up seven assists in the seven-game series. It’s been a whirlwind of a season for Rantanen, who admitted that sending his old Colorado team home was “emotional,” even though they had the chance to extend him, but ultimately decided to trade him instead.

“It’s emotional for sure because everything happened so quick,” Rantanen said after Game 7. “It’s only a couple of months since I was still with them, playing with them, and chasing a playoff spot and stuff. And all of a sudden, a couple of months later, playing against them in a Game 7.”

Mikko Rantanen, Stars Turn Attention Towards Second-Round Matchup

Taking down the Avalanche was certainly a big moment for Rantanen, but he and the Stars will have to turn their attention towards their second-round matchup, because their quest to raise the Stanley Cup is only just getting started.

With Rantanen finding his footing, and Jason Robertson and Miro Heiskanen both appearing close to making a return to the ice, Dallas is in a good spot as they prepare for their next series. They will play the winner of the Winnipeg Jets/St. Louis Blues first-round series, which will come to a conclusion in Game 7 on Sunday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.