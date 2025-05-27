Stars’ Pete DeBoer Flips Script on Questions About Offense

The Dallas Stars are preparing for Game 4 of the 2025 Western Conference Finals against the Edmonton Oilers. Dallas took Game 1 in comeback fashion by a score of 6-3. Since then, though, head coach Pete DeBoer has watched his team be denied at nearly every turn.

The Stars scored five goals in the win over the Oilers in the third period of Game 1. Since then, Edmonton goalie Stuart Skinner has been nearly invincible. He has allowed one goal over the last 59 shots he has faced. This works out to an otherworldly .983 save percentage.

DeBoer fielded questions about his team’s lack of offense recently. And it was not a question he wanted to hear at this point. The Dallas bench boss pointed to how they reached the West Final when discussing his team’s lack of goal scoring.

“The story here is how a team has gutted through two rounds without two of (its) best players,” DeBoer told reporters, via Sportsnet’s Adam Vingan. “Who cares about the stats? Who cares about the 5-on-5? It’s what you do from here on in. … You guys and the analytics and the 5-on-5 stuff, take a look at the path we’ve been on and what we’ve dealt with. That probably explains most of it. It’s probably why the analytics are trending the other way now, right? We’re starting to get some guys healthy.”

Pete DeBoer Remains Confident After Lopsided Losses

The Stars have been punched in the mouth by the Oilers over the last two games. They have lost by a combined score of 9-1 in Games 2 and 3. These would be worrying signs for most coaches. However, DeBoer is not panicking, especially when it comes to who tends the goal.

“Listen, we wouldn’t be sitting here in the conference finals without (goalie) Jake Oettinger,” said the Stars coach following Game 3, via Sportnet’s Eric Francis. “Tonight was one of those games where they were opportunistic, and once they got the lead, we’re pushing to get back in, and then there’s Grade A’s the other way. One thing I know about Jake Oettinger, for me, is he’s one of the best response goalies in the league, and I know he’s not going to drag around tonight’s game.”

Oettinger has shown up in some big ways, for sure. Dallas has weathered some storms during this postseason, as well. DeBoer is going to give his guys a chance to see this through. Only time will tell if this decision backfires in the end.

Stars Must Receive Goals All Over The Lineup

DeBoer noted the performance of Oilers captain Connor McDavid in Game 3. He scored twice against Dallas to give Edmonton a 2-1 series lead. However, the Stars head coach also noted that McDavid hadn’t scored much before Game 3. And he needs his depth guys to step up as well.

“Their best player scored last game,” DeBoer told reporters, via Vingan. “This time of year, you rely on that. Now having said that, their best player didn’t score a lot before this series and they had other guys carry them. We have to get some of that, too. We can’t wait around for (Rantanen) to score. … We’re generating enough chances to score. We’ve got to finish.”

The Stars and Oilers take to the ice on Tuesday night for Game 4 of the 2025 West Final. Dallas will play another game at home, no matter the result. However, they will need to find their scoring touch if they want to avoid a fight for their playoff lives in Game 5.