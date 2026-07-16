Series: Dallas Stars Offseason Recap

In this series, Heavy Sports is looking at what every NHL team has done over the offseason. Next up is the Dallas Stars. The Stars are coming off another strong season, in which they posted a 50-20-12 record. They once again featured in the postseason; their fifth consecutive year of doing so. Their playoff run disappointingly came to an early end in round one at the hands of the Minnesota Wild. Dallas has been a team to watch this summer as the league awaits the fate of their star player Jason Robertson.

Who are Dallas’ Additions?

Key additions: Kyle Burroughs, Brandon Halverson, Joel Kiviranta

Former Stars player Joel Kiviranta returns to Dallas after a stint with the Colorado Avalanche. Otherwise, this team has not been in a position to be able to add players with their tricky salary cap situation. Franchise player Jamie Benn received a one year contract extension with the club he has called home for the duration of his career. They still need to work out an agreement with Robertson as the two parties head to arbitration in the hopes of coming to terms on a new deal. The possibility still exists that the top RFA could be dealt if they cannot reach a settlement. Robertson is looking to get paid; this Stars team may not be able to provide the American forward the number he is looking for. However, any trade return would have to blow the socks off general manager Jim Nill. The Detroit Red Wings have been a team linked to Robertson; could this be the Dylan Larkin trade that finally drops? However, the priority will be signing pen to paper versus going the trade route for Dallas.

Who are Dallas’ Subtractions?

Key subtractions: Nathan Bastian, Mavrik Bourque, Michael Bunting, Adam Erne, Vladislav Kolyachonok, Ilya Lyubushkin, Alex Petrovic

The biggest loss for Dallas is the departure of forward Mavrik Bourque to the Nashville Predators. Bourque was a promising young piece for this squad; he produced 20 goals and 21 assists for 41 points in 82 games last season. He was a casualty as a result of this group’s lack of cap space. This team has had to make sacrifices in order to be able to make room for a potential Robertson extension. Otherwise, the losses behind Bourque mainly consist of depth players of less substance.

Overall, this is a strong Stars team with one of the deepest units in the league. They still have important business to take care of with Robertson. How that process plays out will play a large part in dictating this team’s future. If they are able to do so, this should once again be a team among the favorites in next season’s Stanley Cup chase. This is a core that is looking to breakthrough for that championship victory; they have not been able to do so yet. Time is running out for this group to get the job done in what is a tight central division that will only continue to get tougher as time progresses.

All transactions are available via Puck Pedia.