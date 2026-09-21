Dallas Stars Sign Eight-Year NHL Forward to a Massive Extension

The Dallas Stars have been on the verge of a deep run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for years now, but for whatever reason, the team have failed time and time again to take the final step towards a Stanley Cup Finals appearance.

Last year was their worst performance yet, and this off-season they’ve gone about making changes in hopes of turning things around, but right now, much of the core group to lead them forward remains in tact. That’s meant handing out new deals to several players on the roster, and on Monday ahead of the 2026/27 season, they’ve signed a key piece of their forward group to a four-year extension.

Sam Steel Inks a Contract Extension in Dallas

That player would be Sam Steel, who has spent the last three seasons with the Stars after beginning his career in Anaheim before playing for the division rival Minnesota Wild, and at 28-years-old, the team have now announced that they have locked him in on a four-year deal.

According to the release from the Stars, the deal comes with an AAV of $3.7 million, and after a career year in 2025/26 with the organization, the team are hoping that long-term security can help him build on that as the team look to prioritize the future and potential success for years to come. This deal comes on the back of Jason Robertson’s saga coming to an end with a one-year deal, and given the speculation that will follow Robertson as a result of that move, locking down another pending UFA for the summer of 2027 is a great move for the Stars.

Can Sam Steel Build on a Career Year?

For much of his career, Steel was a middle-six forward that used his solid frame and physicality to impact the game, but last season, he took a step forward offensively, posting career highs across the board with 12 goals and 33 points across 73 appearances for Dallas. Now, ahead of the new campaign, he’s expected to play a key role for the team on their top line alongside Wyatt Johnston and Mikko Rantanen, and with Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz on the second line, that’s one of the most balanced top-six’s in the entire National Hockey League.

However, this extension puts even more pressure on Steel to not only replicate his career year from 2025/26, but to build on it and even improve this season, and with Dallas once again having Stanley Cup aspirations, he could be a key piece that makes it or breaks it for the Stars in 2026/27.

Obviously, given his lack of production until last year, there will be plenty that question this move for Dallas, but with the team hoping to lock up much of their core to continue keeping their Stanley Cup window open, keeping Steel around was a no-brainer move for the organization.