Stars Can’t Afford This to Happen with Jason Robertson

The Dallas Stars and Jason Robertson are hurtling towards a dangerous place. The clock is quickly ticking on a potential arbitration hearing. The hearing is scheduled for July 25, leaving the parties with little time to work something out.

In an ideal world, Robertson and the Stars would already have a deal in place. Dallas would have enough cap space to accommodate the 26-year-old’s next cap hit, with some room to spare for other moves to round out the roster.

But that’s not where the situation lies. And the Stars face the real possibility of heading towards an arbitration hearing. Now, the filing could have been just a ploy to deflect the possibility of an offer sheet.

That move, however, does not take away from the possibility of the two sides going head-to-head in front of a third-party arbitrator. And if that happens, the outcome could be less than desirable.

Arbitration hearings can get contentious, sometimes leading to bad blood. Even if the hearing itself does not lead to a fracturing of the relationship between the Stars and Jason Robertson, the outcome could be unfortunate for the Stars.

Arbitration Decision Could Damage Stars’ Situation

Assuming the situation culminates in a hearing, the decision could damage the Stars’ situation for this season. The arbitration decision would result in a one-year deal at a monetary value the arbitrator deems fair.

The actual dollar value would likely land somewhere between what Jason Robertson’s cap is asking for and what the Stars are willing to pay. Whatever the actual value, Dallas would be in a tight spot.

The one-year contract would only delay what seems an unavoidable outcome: Trading Jason Robertson. If there’s no guarantee that the Stars can sign the 40-goal scorer beyond next season, the club would head into training camp with the uncertainty of Robertson’s situation moving forward.

That in and of itself could lead to an even bigger issue.

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Jason Robertson’s Contract Status Could Become Distraction

Let’s assume for a minute that arbitration leads to a temporary resolution. While it would buy the two sides some more time, it could lead to Jason Robertson’s contract situation becoming a distraction for the team.

That’s hardly something the Stars want heading into a critical season. The club is older and teetering on the edge of contention. Dallas has just as much of a chance of winning the Stanley Cup this upcoming season as it does of falling completely apart.

In that case, things could get complicated for the organization. The team has several pricey contracts, with few high-end prospects coming up through the system.

In the worst of cases, the Stars choose to hold onto Jason Robertson all season in hopes of contending for a Stanley Cup. The season ends with Robertson walking away in free agency.

If Dallas can win the Cup next season, fans will forgive the move. But if the team faces another first-round exit, scrutiny will mount. The only recourse the Stars may have at that point is trying to recoup a draft pick or something for his exclusive negotiating rights.

Perhaps this discussion is just jumping the gun, so to speak. There is still time for Jason Robertson and the Dallas Stars to avoid what could be a disastrous aftermath for the organization.