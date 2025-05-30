Stars Coach Goes Scorched Earth On Team After Another Conference Final Loss

Peter DeBoer sounded a lot like a coach who didn’t care if he was coming back to the Dallas Stars next season.

The Stars coach went scorched earth on his team after they fell behind early in their 6-3 loss in Game 5 to the Edmonton Oilers and were eliminated in the Western Conference final for the third straight year.

Though he didn’t single any players out specifically, outside of goalie Jake Oettinger who he pulled after Oettinger allowed two goals on two shots in the first period, DeBoer pulled no punches when asked about his reaction to the team’s season ending.

DeBoer, who has never coached a Stanley Cup-winning team but has led the Vegas Golden Knights and Stars to the NHL’s Final Four in four of the past five seasons, reportedly has one more season on his contract.

Why Did Peter DeBoer Bash The Jake Oettinger?

Despite advancing to the third round for the third time in as many years, DeBoer’s frustration with his club — and Oettinger — was justified.

Oettinger came up small against the Oilers again, and DeBoer did not hold back when asked about pulling his franchise goalie just 7:09 into Game 5.

“We were in a 2-0 hole right away, and I didn’t take that lightly and I didn’t blame it all on Jake,” DeBoer said. “But the reality is if you go back to last year, he’s lost six of seven to Edmonton, and we gave up two goals on two shots in an elimination game.

“It was partly to spark our team and wake them up and partly knowing the status quo wasn’t working.”

It was the second straight year Dallas had a series lead against Edmonton in the WCF and lost three straight to end the season. Oettinger had an .853 save percentage in the five-game series, and Edmonton scored first in the first period of each game in the series.

“On paper it might’ve been the best team we’ve had here,” DeBoer said. “I’m not sure it was the best team we’ve had.”

But DeBoer didn’t just throw Oettinger under the bus, though he didn’t name any names, he called out the Stars and expressed their disappointment in how the season ended.

“I’m really proud of the resiliency of our group through the first two rounds, and I’m also disappointed that we didn’t find another level and another gear here,” DeBoer said. “I would say I’m both those things. I think our group needs to go and reflect on what we can do better here.”

Dallas limped into the playoffs, losing seven straight at the end of the regular season then Game 1 against the Colorado Avalanche, and Dallas trailed Colorado 2-0 in Game 7 before roaring back to win the series. DeBoer felt that stretch was emblematic of the team’s woes.

“It’s been a group that always kind of needs to get pushed against the wall before we start punching,” he said. “The way we ended the season bled into the playoffs for us, which I think still doesn’t sit right with me. … that was a little bit of a red flag for me, that [the skid] went on that long.”

What Did Peter DeBoer Think Of The Edmonton Oilers?

DeBoer may have crushed his own team, but he had nothing but flowers to give to the now two-time reigning Western Conference champion Oilers.

“That Edmonton team is better than the team we played last year,” DeBoer said. “Deeper, defends harder, harder to play against. That’s a lot better team than the team we played in the conference final.”

DeBoer said he lamented losing to the Oilers last year. But he feels the better team won this year.

“I didn’t feel we were better than Edmonton in this series,” he said. “I would’ve liked to have seen them if we got them in a hole. We never did. But with the lead every game, they were impressive the way they handled that.”