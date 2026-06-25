Stars ‘Concerned’ About Jason Robertson Offer Sheet Threat

The Dallas Stars are apparently “concerned” about the threat of an offer sheet for superstar left winger Jason Robertson this offseason.

The 26-year-old Robertson enters the final season of team control for the Stars now that his four-year bridge deal is up. He has one more season as an RFA for the Stars before hitting unrestricted free agency next summer.

But as one of the best young wingers in hockey, there is a chance that Robertson gets offer sheeted by another team this summer and steals him away from the Stars a year early.

The Stars want to re-sign Robertson to a long-term deal, but the team has cap constraints and might not be able to offer him the money he wants. If another team goes out there and gives Robertson a hefty offer sheet that the Stars can’t match, they might lose their superstar for draft picks.

That’s why the team is very concerned about losing him.

Pierre LeBrun Says Stars Are Worried About Losing Jason Robertson

Speaking on TSN’s SportsCentre, NHL insider Pierre LeBrun provided the latest update on Robertson, saying that Dallas is “concerned” about losing their star winger to an offer sheet.

“Well, I think the offer sheet is something that the Dallas Stars are concerned about to some level, because they don’t want to lose control of Jason Robertson in terms of what his next contract looks like. It’s easy to say, ‘We’ll match anything,’ but not if it’s at a number that doesn’t work for what you’re trying to do, right? Remember, Dallas also has to re-sign Mavrik Bourque, who’s an RFA, by the way, another potential offer sheet candidate,” LeBrun said.

LeBrun noted that while both Dallas and Robertson want to continue their relationship, the Stars have not yet met Robertson’s asking price on a new contract that would make him Dallas’ highest-paid player, and that’s why the threat of an offer sheet on July 1 from another team is very real.

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Jason Robertson is a Stud Winger

Robertson was drafted in the second round with the No. 39 overall pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft by the Stars. Since then, he has played seven seasons for Dallas, scoring 213 goals and 490 points in 456 career regular-season games. He has also been effective in the playoffs, adding 23 goals and 52 points in 62 career postseason games.

This past season, Robertson was named to the NHL All-Star First Team as the league’s top left winger after scoring 45 goals and 96 points while playing all 82 regular-season games. He is clearly one of the league’s top-scoring forwards, and considering he is just 26 years old, it makes sense that teams want to acquire him, as he would be a cornerstone franchise player for any team that gets him for the next number of years.

We’ll see if the Stars can keep Robertson in the fold going forward, but given their cap situation and the fact that so many other teams want to sign him, don’t be surprised if Robertson has played his final game for the Stars.