Stars ‘Concerned’ About Mavrik Bourque Offer Sheet

The Dallas Stars are reportedly “concerned” about other teams in the league giving center Mavrik Bourque an offer sheet.

Bourque is a 24-year-old stud winger who just completed his third season in the NHL, scoring 20 goals and 41 points while playing in all 82 games.

However, he is a restricted free agent this summer, and with the Stars up against the salary cap, another team may come in and offer sheet him, forcing Dallas to make a tough decision.

Elliotte Friedman Believes Mavrik Bourque May Get Offer Sheet

According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman on “The Game Nashville,” the Stars are “concerned” a team may swoop in and give Bourque an offer sheet, which would force Dallas to make a difficult decision as they are tight against the cap.

“I can tell you this: I think the Stars are concerned about (an offer sheet), yes,” Friedman said.

According to Friedman, teams already began talking to RFAs on June 30, the day before free agency, so it’s possible that a team already has a deal in place for Bourque that will be announced when free agency opens at noon on July 1.

“The Stars are concerned about it. I think they believe it’s a legit thing they are concerned about,” Friedman said.

Mavrick Bourque Price Tag

As far as a potential contract for Bourque, it’s worth looking at the price ranges for RFA compensation to see what a team could offer him.

For example, a team could offer Bourque up to $4,775,666 per season and only have to give the Stars a second-round pick as compensation. Right now, the Stars only have $9.2 million in cap space without Jason Robertson signed, so it would be very difficult for them to match that deal.

If a team really wanted Bourque, they could go up to $7,163,498 and have to give up a first- and third-round pick to get him.

We’ll see what happens when free agency kicks off on July 1, but there seems to be a very good chance that Bourque is going to be on another team since Dallas is in serious trouble with the salary cap right now.