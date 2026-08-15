Dallas Stars’ 45-Goal Star Facing Uncertain Future After 1-Year Deal

A one-year contract took the pressure off the Dallas Stars and Jason Robertson, but it didn’t settle the main question hovering over one of the NHL’s most productive scorers.

Robertson, coming off a 45-goal season, agreed to a one-year, $12 million contract with Dallas in July after a summer filled with questions about his future.

Sportsnet revisited the situation Saturday, labeling the Stars “the gamblers” as they head toward a pivotal offseason in 2027.

The short-term agreement keeps Robertson in Dallas for the 2026-27 season, although it also puts him on track to become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

So, the Stars necessitate this season to show their latest contract compromise can lead to something more permanent.

Sportsnet Raises Thoughts About Robertson’s Future

Sportsnet’s latest examination centered on whether Dallas’ current situation is lingering uncertainty or part of a longer-term plan.

“A one-year deal for Jason Robertson solved the Stars’ most pressing issue ahead of this season, but did nothing to quiet any speculation about the 45-goal-scorer’s future in Texas,” Sportsnet revealed.

Robertson led the Stars with 96 points in 82 games last season, scoring 45 goals and adding 51 assists. The Dallas Stars announced his new deal on July 22, with general manager Jim Nill calling Robertson “a cornerstone of our franchise” and one of the NHL’s top offensive threats.

The 2025-26 campaign also marked Robertson’s third 40-goal season. He has totaled 490 points in 456 regular-season games with Dallas, ensuring the Stars won’t want to lose a player of that caliber if they can help it.

Even so, there was legitimate movement toward an exit earlier this summer.

Sportsnet reported in June that the Seattle Kraken had permission to negotiate with Robertson and offered him approximately $15 million per year over eight seasons. Robertson declined the offer, according to the report.

His eventual $12 million agreement with Dallas matched the annual value of Mikko Rantanen, currently the highest figure on the Stars’ roster.

The Stars’ website reported after the signing that Robertson could begin discussing a longer extension Jan. 1. Nill also said it was “very clear” the winger wanted to remain with Dallas.

Seguin’s Contract Could Change Stars’ Way Forward

Dallas has financial work ahead to complete before opening night, as Sportsnet noted the Stars are among three NHL teams still over the salary cap.

The larger opportunity, however, lands next summer.

Tyler Seguin’s $9.85 million cap hit is scheduled to come off the books, while Sportsnet reported the NHL salary top will rise to $113.5 million. That combination will give Dallas more flexibility regarding its next offer to Robertson.

Seguin’s contract has been one of the largest commitments on the Stars’ books for years.

If his current deal expires without another contract coming close to the same cap charge, Dallas would have a natural opening to redirect a bunch of money toward Robertson.

Risk for the Stars looms, though.

Robertson will possess far greater leverage as an unrestricted free agent than he did this summer, leaving Dallas without the same level of contractual control if negotiations drag for awhile.

On the flip side, Robertson has given Dallas belief that the relationship can continue.

Despite elite production, he turned down a substantial offer elsewhere. It could be the recipe to keep the two sides together and happy in the future.