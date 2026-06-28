Dallas Stars Willing to Give up Rising Star in Zach Werenski Trade Talks

The NHL has been rocked by some massive trades over the past seven days, with the likes of Brady Tkachuk, William Eklund, Simon Nemec, Jordan Kyrou, Alex Tuch and many others moved in massive trades.

Then, the 2026 NHL Draft came and went, and while there were some big deals made, fans are still waiting for the shock blockbuster that could define an off-season. Thus far, we’ve heard of several massive names that could be moved such as Connor Hellebuyck and Dylan Larkin, but over the past three days, Zach Werenski’s name has emerged as a possible trade candidate.

Zach Werenski Drawing Significant Trade Interest

This news was confirmed around NHL Draft time by Elliotte Friedman, and since that point, every contender needing a stud defenseman has been floated as a possibility for the reigning Norris Trophy winner. The Toronto Maple Leafs are a standout destination for the USA Gold Medalist, but beyond that, there are some intriguing teams that would be great fits for Werenski.

This past season was the 28-year-old’s best in the National Hockey League, as he posted 22 goals and 81 points in just 75 games played, beating out Cale Makar for the first Norris Trophy of his young career. Even with two years remaining on his deal in Columbus, this appear to be souring between the two parties, and while nothing official has come out of the Blue Jackets camp about a potential trade, things appear to be trending in that direction.

Dallas Stars Ready to Deal Thomas Harley for Werenski

One of the most interesting and logical destinations for Werenski are the Dallas Stars, and while the cost would be great, adding a dynamic playmaker on the blue line alongside Miro Heiskanen could completely change the direction of the franchise. Obviously, this would all depend on how things play out with Jason Robertson as to whether or not the team would push to make this deal, but if they do, he could be the missing piece to a potential Stanley Cup run.

This would also force them to give up a significant piece to Columbus in return, and while Heiskanen would be a non-starter for Dallas, according to David Pagnotta on the latest Hello Hockey episode, they would be willing to give up Canadian Olympian Thomas Harley to make a deal happen.

While Harley may not be the player that Werenski is, he is currently four years younger and a very, very good player in his own right, which would certainly fit the timeline of a Blue Jackets team led by Adam Fantilli, Kent Johnson and others much better. On top of that, Harley has already represented Canada at two different tournaments, and while the Stars would definitely need to add assets to the deal to get Columbus interested, the makings of a deal are there, so keep an eye on Dallas if Werenski truly does become available.

Only time will tell if the Blue Jackets decide to deal Werenski, but with two seasons left on his current deal, moving him now may net them the biggest return, with Harley as a key piece of a return for the Norris Trophy winner being a very good start.