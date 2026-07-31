11-Year, Stanley Cup Winning Veteran Departs the NHL for Europe

The talent pool in the National Hockey League has never been deeper, and with more young, exciting talent entering through the NHL Draft each and every year, the spots are becoming more limited.

That’s led to several players departing the NHL for other leagues around the world, with names like Julien Gauthier, Sonny Milano, Colin Miller and Marcus Johansson all making the move to Europe in 2026. Now, we have another name to make the jump to Europe, and this time, it’s a former Stanley Cup winner with 514 games of regular season NHL experience under his belt.

Tomas Nosek Signs in his Native Czechia

That player would be Tomas Nosek, who came to the NHL un-signed before making his debut with the Detroit Red Wings back in 2015/16, and while he would only play 17 games with the organization across two seasons, he found good success with their AHL franchise, winning the Calder Cup with the Grand Rapids Griffins in 2016/17.

From there, Nosek would go on to play an extra 497 games for the Vegas Golden Knights, Boston Bruins, New Jersey Devils and, eventually, the Florida Panthers, with whom he’d win the Stanley Cup in 2024/25. Nosek’s best season came with the Golden Knights in 2020/21 where he had 8 goals and 18 points in just 32 games played, but since that point, he simply couldn’t find his consistency again, playing a bottom line, limited opportunity game for the majority of his career since that point.

After playing in just 21 games for the Panthers this past season, Nosek has now made the decision to head home, as Pardubice in the Czech Extraliga have now announced the signing of their former star forward.

This marks a major return for Nosek, who played three years with Pardubice before making his way to the NHL, tallying a combined 24 goals and 62 points in 129 games with the organization before signing in North America.

Nosek’s NHL Career Comes to an End

At 33-years-old, Nosek clearly has plenty of hockey left in him, but with just 21 games played this past season and limited interest in him in the NHL as a free agent, this is a move that makes sense, and after promising he would return to the organization it all started with, the veteran has now fulfilled that promise.

This likely means the end of his carer in the NHL, as Nosek was never quite effective as a scorer at the highest level, and with so many veterans fighting to fill limited roles in the bottom-six moving froward, it would make sense for him to take on a greater and more meaningful role at home.

Regardless of the lack of production or star power, Nosek hung around in the NHL for 11 years and hoisted the Stanley Cup in 2025 with the Florida Panthers, and given that success, his stint at the highest level is one that many players throughout league history would absolutely love to have.