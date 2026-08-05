2 Red Wings Superstars Land on New NHL Trade Board

The Detroit Red Wings are currently on the hunt for their next general manager, as Steve Yzerman is stepping down from the position and becoming a senior advisor to team owner Christopher Ilitch.

Whoever ends up becoming the Red Wings’ next general manager is going to have some big decisions to make. With the Red Wings extending their playoff drought to 10 years, it is clear that the next general manager will have a very tough task trying to get this team back on track.

The Red Wings also have some big-time players creating chatter as trade candidates. Due to this, two of their top stars were recently included on a new NHL trade board.

In his latest trade board for Bleacher Report, Lyle Richardson included Red Wings star forwards Dylan Larkin and Alex DeBrincat. It is not difficult to understand why, as questions about both players’ futures have continued to come up as the offseason rolls on.

Red Wings’ Dylan Larkin Wanting Out of Detroit Makes Him an Obvious Trade Candidate

Larkin was given the No. 5 spot on Richardson’s trade board, and it is not difficult to understand in the slightest. The star center requested a trade earlier this offseason, so there is no question that he is a prime trade candidate to watch as the summer continues.

Just about every NHL team would love to add a top-six center like Larkin to their roster right now. How could they not? The 30-year-old is coming off another strong season with the Red Wings, posting 34 goals, 33 assists, and 67 points in 74 games. With numbers like these, he would be a major pickup for a team needing help at center.

However, the big hold-up with a Larkin trade right now is his full no-trade clause. He has given the Red Wings only four teams he is willing to accept a trade to, which are the Dallas Stars, Florida Panthers, Minnesota Wild, and Vegas Golden Knights. If he were to expand his trade list to more teams, it would help his chances of getting moved before the start of the season.

Red Wings Are Facing a Big Decision With Alex DeBrincat

DeBrincat was given the No. 13 spot on Richardson’s trade board. It is understandable, as the 28-year-old star winger is entering the final season of his contract in 2026-27. If extension talks do not go well between him and the Red Wings, they may have no choice but to trade him. This is because he would be too valuable a player for them to potentially lose next summer in free agency.

If the Red Wings end up officially making DeBrincat available for trade, there will be a lot of interest in the star winger. He is coming off a spectacular 2025-26 season with Detroit, recording 41 goals, 44 assists, and 85 points in 82 games. Teams in need of another star in their top six should aggressively pursue the 2016 second-round pick.

Yet, given DeBrincat’s importance to the Red Wings’ roster, they should work hard to keep him around in Detroit before trading him. However, if they can’t convince the Farmington Hills, Michigan native to sign an extension, a trade very well could occur.