Red Wings Acquire 23-Year-Old Prospect From the Predators

The Detroit Red Wings have had a very quiet off-season thus far, and with the team yet to hire a new General Manager, things have been going very slow as of late, with no word yet on when a new person will be hired to that role.

Beyond a small free agency pickup and a trade involving Sebastian Cossa, the Red Wings haven’t done much at all over the summer, and with the season less than seven weeks away from beginning, time is running out for some major upgrades. On Thursday, we finally got some news coming from Detroit, and while it’s not the news that fans desperately wanted to hear, it’s an intriguing trade for the future with the Red Wings.

Red Wings Acquire Sutter Muzzatti From the Predators

While the Red Wings lack a depth of elite level stars at the NHL level, they do have a very intriguing prospect pool led by the likes of Trey Augustine, Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, Nate Danielson and J.P. Hurlbert, and if the team decide a rebuild is the way to go, they have some great pieces already in the organization.

Only time will tell what direction the team will go, but on Thursday, they made a move to add another prospect to their group, acquiring 23-year-old forward Sutter Muzzatti in a trade with the Nashville Predators.

Once again, the deal involves future considerations for the Predators, and as a part of the deal, Detroit have now signed the Michigan native to a two-year Entry Level Contract, as he will push for a role at either the NHL or AHL level this upcoming season.

Red Wings Land a Talented Young Prospect for the Future

Last season with Notre Dame at the Big 10 level, Muzzatti put together his best season at the college level to date, posting 13 goals and 32 points across 37 games played, and given his immense size at 6-foot-6, 240 pounds, it’s easy to see why the Red Wings would want to take a chance on him.

It’s not a given that Muzzatti will be able to make the jump to the NHL level, but given the promising scoring touch and the elite level size we’ve seen from him in college over the past few seasons, there’s no reason why, at the very least, he can’t play a role for the Grand Rapids Griffins in the upcoming 2026/27 season.

Ultimately, the Red Wings still have lots of work to do to either make this team competitive or dive head first into another rebuild moving forward, with the team still waiting to hire a new GM as they look to decide their future, but in Muzzatti, the team went low-risk, high-reward in a move that could pay off big time in the years to come.