Alex DeBrincat’s Future With Detroit in Question

The Detroit Red Wings will be a team to closely monitor this offseason in what projects to be a busy summer for the Original Six franchise. General manager Steve Yzerman’s task has been complicated with the prospect of a Dylan Larkin trade in the cards, following the captain’s trade request from the team.

Once the Larkin situation has been dealt with, this opens up the question of what kind of trickle-down effect that development has on the rest of the Red Wings roster. Considering how important Larkin has been to Detroit’s leadership core, one wonders if he will be the last domino to drop. Could there be more roster movement with this squad in the near future?

Alex DeBrincat Needs a Contract Extension Soon

One player whose long-term future with Detroit remains to be seen is forward Alex DeBrincat. DeBrincat led the Red Wings in production this past season after amassing 41 goals and 44 assists for 85 points in 82 games, a career season for the 28 year old American.

Insider David Pagnotta believes the Larkin dilemma could have an impact on what happens with DeBrincat. On Inside Sports, Pagnotta stated: “Depending on how that plays out (Larkin trade), that’ll have an effect on Alex DeBrincat and his future in Detroit as well, so maybe a few things happening with the Red Wings.”

DeBrincat is entering the final year of his current contract with the Red Wings; he will need an extension upon conclusion of next season. He has been a great fit in Detroit’s top-six since he joined the squad in 2023. With that said, he may seek a change of scenery depending on what direction Yzerman takes the team moving forward.

Playoff hockey has been mostly absent from DeBrincat’s NHL resume. He has only seen the postseason once in his eight year career, back in 2020 when he was with the Chicago Blackhawks. If he does not think that is going to happen in Detroit anytime soon, it would not be surprising to see him move elsewhere next summer.

DeBrincat is Not the Only Detroit Player With an Uncertain Future

DeBrincat is not the only Red Wings veteran with an uncertain outlook with the club. Longtime teammate Patrick Kane is another guy to watch as he enters July 1st as one of the top UFA’s on the market. Does he opt to extend with Detroit, or does he test the open market amid this Larkin situation? Pagnotta believes a hometown return with the Buffalo Sabres may be on the table for Kane next season.

The return Yzerman gets for Larkin will likely dictate what happens with the rest of the Red Wings core. If he can get back a respectable package that keeps the team’s contention window open, perhaps DeBrincat and company will wish to remain with Detroit. On the flip side, a return that includes future’s-type assets could mean another rebuild is on the horizon. That would probably not go down well with the vets who have been sticking it out throughout this process.