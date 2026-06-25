TRADE: Red Wings Deal Skilled Forward Prospect to Devils

The Detroit Red Wings have made their first trade of the offseason, but it doesn’t involve captain Dylan Larkin.

Instead, the Red Wings have traded forward prospect Amadeus Lombardi to the New Jersey Devils in exchange for a 2026 fourth-round pick (108th overall).

Lombardi spent all of this past season in the AHL with the Grand Rapids Griffins, where he recorded 16 goals, 26 assists, and 42 points in 47 games. This was after the 5-foot-11 forward posted 19 goals and 40 points in 44 games with the Griffins during the 2024-25 season.

Overall, Lombardi has shown some promise at the AHL level. Now, after being traded to the Devils organization, he will be looking to continue to trend in the right direction with his development.

With the Devils needing more offense, there is no harm in them taking a chance on a 23-year-old forward like Lombardi, who had 102 points in his final season in the OHL with the Flint Firebirds in 2022-23.