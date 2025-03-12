Analyst Expects Red Wings to Move on From $25 Million Player in Offseason

The Detroit Red Wings are battling for a playoff spot, but they could look much different next season.

Detroit has several key players as free agents and NHL analyst Rob Couch of NHLTradeRumors expects the Red Wings to move on from Jeff Petry this offseason.

“Jeff Petry was not the addition the Red Wings were hoping for when they acquired him before the start of last season. His offense has fallen off and Detroit is moving forward defensively without him through his injury. The veteran has played 34 games this season and has just six points and is a free agent in the offseason. With who the team has signed and who is coming up in the system, it will be an easy split from Petry after a disappointing two seasons,” Couch wrote.

Petry is in the final year of his four-year $25 million deal with the Red Wings. With the defenseman set to be a free agent on July 1, Couch expects Detroit to move on from Petry, who has struggled to produce with the Red Wings.

Petry has skated in 34 games recording 1 goal and 5 assists for 6 points this season.

Petry Dealing With Long-Term Injury

Detroit has been without Petry due to an injury as he hasn’t played since Jan. 2 with an upper-body injury.

Petry had surgery for the injury and they are hopeful he can return soon, but isn’t holding their breath.

“We hope that he recovers quick and is back in the lineup,” coach Todd McLellan said, “but it won’t be soon.”

With Petry sidelined, rookie defenseman Albert Johansson has replaced him and played well in his role.

“Probably the biggest surprise for me to date is Albert,” McLellan said. “I knew nothing about Albert. We get here and he’s kind of parked on the shelf and everybody’s playing and we’re trying to figure players out. I think his rise has been remarkable, really, unless I underestimated him, and that’s on me.”

With Johnasson replacing Petry, it shows Detroit can move on from the defenseman this offseason when his contract expires.

Red Wings Battling for Playoff Spot

Detroit has been thick in the race for a playoff spot but did lose to the Ottawa Senators who are holding onto the final spot.

“Obviously, it’s always good to play well, have a good team game and get as many shots on net as we had,” said Lucas Raymond of the loss to Ottawa. “But at the same time, it’s about putting wins in the win column, especially at this time of the year. Obviously stings right now, but we know what we’re capable of and what we can do in this locker room. I think it’s been a tough stretch for us, but we’re than confident that we can turn this around and have a good end to the season.”

Despite the loss, McLellan still has confidence in his group.

“They put a lot into that game,” McLelland said. “There’s no complaints about effort or, really, execution. We ran into a goalie that had a career night. Unfortunately for us, we couldn’t find a way to beat him. We didn’t give up much. We played a good, hard, gritty game. When you’re in [a losing streak] it’d be nice to get a game like this and come out of it. But we play like this, and continue to play like this, we’ll find ways to get wins.”

Detroit is 30-28-6.