Analyst Links Red Wings to $50 Million Star in Potenital Blockbuster Trade

The Detroit Red Wings failed to make the playoffs for the ninth-straight season and could have a big offseason to shake up their roster.

Detroit has plenty of assets in draft picks and prospects to make a big move. NHL analyst Sam Stockton of The Hockey News links the Red Wings to trading for Winnipeg Jets star Kyle Connor in a potential blockbuster.

“As a native of Shelby Township and University of Michigan alumnus, Connor is certainly a name familiar to Red Wings fans… Because of Winnipeg’s status as a contender, Connor is perhaps the hardest player on this list to pry loose,” Stockton wrote. “However, it’s also not inconceivable that he could be moved this summer. Depending on how the rest of their postseason shakes out.

“The 28-year-old is signed to a deal with a $7,142,857 cap hit through the end of the ’25-26 season. (Along) with a 10-team no-trade list,” Stockton added. “The Jets always have to be concerned about free agent retention. So with Connor’s deal running down, they may deal him to avoid losing him for free via free agency next summer. Presumably, the no-trade clause wouldn’t be a big deal when it comes to bringing Connor back to his home state. But, there’s certainly no guarantee Winnipeg would want to make the move.”

Adding Connor would add a top-line winger to Detroit and would help solidify their offense. He has one year left on his seven-year, $50 million deal, so perhaps Winnipeg would move him to get something back for him.

Connor recorded 41 goals and 56 assists for 97 points in 82 games with the Jets this past season.

Red Wings GM Open to Adding a Prominent Player

With Detroit failing to make the playoffs again, Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman says he wants to add more talent to the roster.

Detroit enters the offseason with just over $21 million in cap space, so Yzerman says they are open to adding a star player.

“We’ve kind of felt that all along, we’re going to look at any good player. Any player that can help us in any role. If there’s a player worthy of spending whatever amount on, that has an interest in playing in Detroit and fits a need for us, absolutely we would try to do that,” Yzerman said on April 29. “We’re in a different stage than we were maybe five years ago in that we have a good young nucleus of players. And if we can add to that with a prominent free agent, we’d certainly entertain that.”

Detroit also has the 13th overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, which could be used in a trade.

Red Wings GM Has Faith in Current Core

Despite Detroit missing the playoffs in its ninth straight year, Yzerman likes what he is building.

Yzerman believes Detroit has a good young core that can be built around and be a Cup contender.

“We’re building a nucleus of a good team with the idea that this team is going to win. I don’t measure success by making the playoffs one year and bowing out the next year. I consider it being continued success. That you’re in and expected to be in the playoffs. You’re trying to win and aiming for Stanley Cups. That’s what we’re trying to do here.”

The Red Wings finished the year with a record of 39-35-8.