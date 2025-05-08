Analyst Links Red Wings to Trading For Star $68 Million Forward

Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman has made it clear he will look to add more talent to the roster so they can compete for a playoff spot.

The Red Wings missed the playoffs for the ninth straight season, and Yzerman made it clear the team wants to compete. Yzerman said they will look to add star players to their roster, but with a relatively weak free agent class, that may have come through a trade.

NHL analyst Sam Stockton of The Hockey News links the Red Wings to trading for Nashville Predators star forward Filip Forsberg.

“So, why might Nashville deal him? Well, after this season’s disaster, Barry Trotz and co will presumably be considering a lot of options heading into the summer,” Stockton wrote. “At least one of those likely includes getting younger with some version of a re-tool, and Detroit could potentially entice the Preds with some talent that has either just broken onto the NHL stage or might be ready to imminently.

“Forsberg is a star with term left on his deal, so he won’t come cheap, and the no-move means the Wings would also have to win him over,” Stockton added… “If Detroit can arrive at the right price, he is a creative skilled scorer, whose attacking flair comes in service of a power game driving pucks to dangerous areas. It wouldn’t be an easy deal to pull off. But, it could be one that pays serious dividends for the Red Wings.”

Forsberg would be a top-line player in Detroit and add some much-needed offense to the roster. He has five years left on his eight-year, $68 million deal.

How Would Forsberg Fit in With The Red Wings?

If the Red Wings can acquire Forsberg, he would fit in nicely in Detroit.

The Red Wings need help scoring, as Detroit averaged just 2.86 goals per game, which ranks 22nd in the NHL.

Detroit finished the season with Jonatan Berggren as their first-line left winger, while Alex DeBrincat was on the second line. If the Red Wings could acquire Forsberg, he would be on their top line and keep DeBrincat on the second line.

Having Forsberg and DeBrincat as the Red Wings’ top two left wingers would help boost their offense. Which is needed if Detroit is going to make the playoffs next season.

Last season with the Predators, Forsberg recorded 31 goals and 45 assists for 76 points in 82 games.

Red Wings GM Open to Being Active in Offseason

Following another disappointing season, Yzerman says he’s open to pursuing top players.

With the Red Wings having missed the playoffs for nine straight years, Yzerman says they are open to making a big trade to strengthen their roster.

“We’ve kind of felt that all along, we’re going to look at any good player. Any player that can help us in any role. If there’s a player worthy of spending whatever amount on, that has an interest in playing in Detroit and fits a need for us, absolutely we would try to do that,” Yzerman said on April 29. “We’re in a different stage than we were maybe five years ago in that we have a good young nucleus of players. And if we can add to that with a prominent free agent, we’d certainly entertain that.”

Detroit has just over $21 million in cap space in the offseason.