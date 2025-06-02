Analyst Links Red Wings to 1082-Game Veteran Forward in Free Agency

The Detroit Red Wings missed the playoffs for the ninth straight season and are expected to be active this offseason to add talent to their roster.

Detroit could look to upgrade its forward group, and NHL analyst Michael DeRosa of NHLTradeRumors links the Red Wings to veteran forward James van Riemsdyk.

“The Red Wings could consider bringing in a forward like van Riemsdyk for more forward depth,” DeRosa wrote. “When looking at their roster, he could slot nicely in their bottom six. He would also give them another veteran to help mentor their younger players if signed, which could come in handy for a Red Wings team looking to make the playoffs.”

van Riemsdyk completed a one-year, $900,000 deal with the Columbus Blue Jackets last season. The veteran forward would likely make around $1 million again next season and could be a third-line winger for Detroit who can add some offense to the lineup.

Last season with the Blue Jackets, van Riemsdyk recorded 16 goals and 20 assists for 36 points in 71 games. In his NHL career, he’s skated in 1082 games, recording 327 goals and 338 assists for 665 points.

van Riemsdyk Glad to be a Veteran Presence

van Riemsdyk is no longer a top-line player, but he still can be an effective middle-six forward in the NHL.

Although van Riemsdyk is not a star player anymore, he still can be an effective offensive player, but is also a leader.

“I’m trying to find a situation where I wanted to bring on-ice value being a productive player, but I also take a lot of pride in being there as a good veteran presence and being able to help them along with some of the experience that I’ve had over my career,” van Riemsdyk said to DailyFaceoff. “I think ultimately that’s why a place like Columbus, for me, was in the track of options.”

van Riemsdyk was a healthy scratch towards the end of the season, but it is a role he is fine with. Instead, the veteran forward wants to be part of a winning team.

“You want to play, you want to be out there, anyone who says otherwise is lying about that, but you have to just channel it in the right way, and make sure that you’re ready to go when you do get your opportunity,” said van Riemsdyk. “You realize that those decisions, as a player, are out of your control, and you just take it from there.”

van Riemsdyk has appeared in 82 career playoff games.

Red Wings GM Looking to Build Cup Contender

Despite Detroit not having made the playoffs in nine seasons, general manager Steve Yzerman is confident in his group.

Yzerman believes the team is about to take the next step as a Cup contender.

“We’re building a nucleus of a good team with the idea that this team is going to win,” Yzerman said. “I don’t measure success by making the playoffs one year and bowing out the next year. I consider it being continued success. That you’re in and expected to be in the playoffs, you’re trying to win and aiming for Stanley Cups. That’s what we’re trying to do here.”

Detroit finished with a record of 39-35-8.