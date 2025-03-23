Analyst Predicts Red Wings Move on From Future Hall of Famer in Offseason

The Detroit Red Wings seem unlikely to make the playoffs and with that, their roster could look much different next season.

Detroit has several key pending free agents, as well as some trade candidates. NHL analyst Todd Matthews of Octopus Thrower of FanSided predicts the Red Wings will move on from Patrick Kane in the offseason.

“Patrick Kane isn’t finished yet, but heading into his age-37 season, he’ll be insistent on playing for either a top-ranked contender or the Chicago Blackhawks,” Matthews wrote. “Yes, the Blackhawks, as who better to help oversee the team’s transition phase than the former face of the franchise? It all depends if Kane wants to hoist the Stanley Cup one more time or help engage in the massive rebuilding project currently going on in the Windy City.

“Regardless, he doesn’t fit into the Red Wings future plans unless they want to keep blocking young players and prospects,” Matthews added. “Regardless of where Kane ends up, he’ll remain a productive player, ending up with somewhere between 0.75 and 0.80 points per game. Not a bad number, but not where he was. In Detroit’s case, anyone moving up through the rankings may not hit that same mark immediately, but if this is truly the long game, then it makes logistical sense.”

Kane is 36 and Matthews believes Detroit should move on from him. As well, he thinks the future Hall of Famer could either return to the Blackhawks or go to a contender.

Kane has skated in 59 games recording 18 goals and 31 assists for 49 points with the Red Wings this season. He signed a one-year $4 million deal with Detroit last offseason.

Red Wings Coach Praises Kane

Kane is a three-time Stanley Cup champion as well as an MVP winner, so he has been an impactful player for Detroit’s young core.

However, Kane is still playing at a high level and Red Wings coach Todd McLellan is impressed with what he has been able to do.

“I just think that he loves playing hockey still,” McLellan said. “He comes and he wants to play, and he wants the puck and he wants it to make plays. Does it always go perfect? No. But he can’t wait to get back on the ice again, and that excitement to play remains there in a player that could just say, ‘I’m full. I’ve got my Cups. I’m going to the Hall of Fame.’ He knows that. We all know that. (He could say) ‘I’m secure in my life.’ But the hunger’s still there.”

Kane will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Red Wings Competing for Playoff Spot

Detroit is five points out of a playoff spot but is still competing for a playoff spot.

The Red Wings did add some pieces at the trade deadline and Detroit general manager Steve Yzerman is excited for the playoff push.

“It’s going to be an incredibly exciting playoff run where we’re looking at it,” Yzerman said. “I think it’s going to be an exciting battle, and I’m hoping that we can remain in it for those Wild-Card spots too. The NHL is having a great year, and a lot of excitement in these moves here, particularly in the East, are going to make it very interesting.”

The Red Wings are 32-31-6.