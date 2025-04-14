Analyst Calls For Red Wings to Acquire $92 Million Star Defenseman in Offseason

The Detroit Red Wings failed to make the playoffs for the ninth straight year and will likely be active in the offseason looking to improve their roster.

Detroit has some needs on defense, and NHL analyst Marco Rubin on FanSided believes the Red Wings should trade for Erik Karlsson of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

“The Red Wings could use a defenseman. If they decide to go in on one, someone of Karlsson’s caliber could be a fit. Cap space is not a problem,” Rubin wrote. “They could take on his contract without needing Pittsburgh to retain any, although it would still be wise to negotiate them retaining some.

“The Red Wings are a bubble playoff team, not a true Cup contender. This would be a consideration for Karlsson when deciding whether or not to waive his no-movement clause. Playing in Detroit would get him closer to the Cup than he is in Pittsburgh, but is it close enough? Karlsson would have the final say,” Rubin added.

The Swede would add much-needed offense to the Red Wings’ blue line and give Detroit another weapon alongside Moritz Seider on the blue.

Karlsson has two years left on his eight-year, $92 million deal and is set to earn $11.5 million per season. Due to his contract, it likely won’t cost a lot to acquire the defenseman, and Detroit has ample cap room and prospects and picks to make a trade with the Penguins happen.

Red Wings Fail to Make Playoffs

Detroit was in the playoff chase but struggled in the second-half to miss the postseason again.

It was a disappointing year for the team, and captain Dylan Larkin says the year was frustrating for everyone.

“I think this one is probably more frustrating with where we were at last year,” Larkin said. “This year, we felt like we had expectations to make the playoffs, and we were in a good spot, and then we ultimately didn’t make the playoffs.”

Red Wings coach Todd McLellan, meanwhile, was also disappointed with the outcome but does think there are positives going forward.

“We’re out,” McLellan said. “We’re not happy. We don’t want to be there. There are different moments throughout the season that you can point to, different aspects of our play, that point to being out. That’s where we are right now. All that tells us is we’ve got a lot more work to do.”

Detroit is 37-35-7 and has three games left in their season.

Red Wings GM Focused on Bringing Stanley Cup Back

Detroit failed to make the playoffs for the ninth-straight year, and the Red Wings will look to improve their roster this offseason.

After the trade deadline, Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman says he will do everything he can to win a Stanley Cup.

“I’m going to continue doing what I think is right and here at the deadline, over the course of the summer, at the draft, and always do that,” Yzerman said after the trade deadline. “I want to make the playoffs. I want to win a Stanley Cup as much as anybody in this city, and I take full responsibility for where we’re at today. I’m going to make the best decisions that I can for us, short-term and long-term, and not feel like I’m doing that I’m doing anything that is right for me. It’s going to be right for the team.”

Detroit has nine draft picks in the 2025 NHL Draft.