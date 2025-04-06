Analyst Urges Red Wins to Buy Out $10.2 Million Free Agent Signing

The Detroit Red Wings will have an interesting offseason ahead as it looks likely the Red Wings will miss the playoffs again.

Detroit has some key pending free agents, but before free agency opens, NHL analyst Jeremy Tingly of NHLTradeRumors urges the Red Wings to buy out Justin Holl.

“The Detroit Red Wings and defenseman Justin Holl could be headed for a divorce this upcoming offseason,” Tingly wrote… “As far as cost, Holl’s buyout would cost the Red Wings $1.13 million on the cap for next season and the 2026-27 season. It would save Detroit $2.2 million on their cap in 2025-26, and is likely the route GM Steve Yzerman is going to take.”

Holl signed a three-year, $10.2 million deal with the Red Wings on July 1, 2023, as he left the Toronto Maple Leafs to sign in Detroit. However, since joining the Red Wings, Holl has struggled to produce.

Holl’s name was rumored to be bought out last offseason after his first year, but Detroit opted to keep him. Yet, after another season of Holl struggling to make plays and stay in the lineup, it does seem likely that Holl will be bought out this summer.

Holl has skated in 67 games, recording 1 goal and 4 assists for 5 points.

Former NHL Defenseman Blasts Justin Holl

During a Red Wings vs Vegas Golden Knights game on March 22, former NHL defenseman P.K. Subban took aim at Holl.

Subban is a commentator and analyst for ESPN and was calling the game. After Tomas Hertl scored, in large part due to Holl not clearing the front of the net, Subban ripped Holl for his play and said he has always struggled in the NHL.

“Justin Holl has been soft since he’s been in the league. So, that’s on Stevie Y, that’s on Stevie Y, for signing him. He was soft in Toronto, soft still,” Subban said.

Subban isn’t the only one to criticize Holl. Red Wings coach Todd McLellan tried to send a message to Holl earlier in the season for his play. McLellan was benched for the entire third period in a January 14 game as the coach wasn’t pleased with his play.

“He sent himself a message,” McLellan said. “I think that’s pretty obvious. I’m not going to sit here and BS for him — he had a terrible night. That’s just the way it is. Whether he got on in the last five minutes or not, it really doesn’t matter. He knows he can play better. I am going to tell him that. I know he is a better player than that.”

Holl has appeared in 390 career NHL games.

Red Wings Coach Still Confident in Group

Detroit is six points out of a playoff spot and is unlikely to make it in.

However, with the Red Wings still not mathematically eliminated, McLellan still has faith that his team can go on a run and sneak in.

“You play all year to get near the finish line, and when you’re close, you should be really excited about hunting somebody down,” McLellan said. “Sometimes it’s easier to be the hunter than the hunted. We’d like to change that, though, as years go on. But right now, we’re the hunter. And about three weeks ago, we talked about running the marathon, and we’re nearing the finish line, and we don’t have to catch the individual that’s going to end up first. We just have to catch the runner in front of us, which we’re capable of doing. And we did that (April 4 vs. Carolina). Now we got to catch a few more.”

The Red Wings are 35-33-7.