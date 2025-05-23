Analyst Urges Red Wings to Trade Star Young Forward in Offseason

The Detroit Red Wings could be a team to watch this offseason after they missed the playoffs for the ninth-straight season.

The Red Wings are looking to be aggressive this offseason in free agency and trades to bolster their roster. However, Red Wings analyst Drew Dykowski of Octopus Thrower believes Detroit should look to trade young forward Jonatan Berggren.

“It is also worth mentioning that Berggren may be a trade piece for the Red Wings this offseason,” Dykowski wrote. “Despite his poor season, Berggren is still an intriguing prospect, and Steve Yzerman could leverage that in a potential deal.

“Additionally, Detroit has more high-profile forward prospects on the way, including Carter Mazur, Nate Danielson, and Michael Brandsegg-Nygard,” Dykowski added. “It is very possible that Berggren already blew his one chance at being a staple for the Red Wings, and he may need to go elsewhere to live up to his potential.”

Berggren is an RFA on July 1 as he signed a one-year, $825,000 extension last offseason with Detroit in hopes of proving he can be an everyday player. However, he struggled in his role to produce, and now the Red Wings may look to move him.

Berggren recorded 12 goals and 12 assists for 24 points in 75 games. His career-high came in his rookie season as he had 15 goals and 28 points. He was selected 33rd overall in the 2018 NHL Draft, but the 24-year-old hasn’t lived up to expectations.

Analyst Says Berggren Had a Disappointing Season

Entering this season, the hope for the Red Wings was that Berggren could prove he can be a solid second or third-line forward.

However, Berggren didn’t take the next step, and now there are questions about how he fits in with this roster. With that, Dykowski says it was another disappointing year for the young forward.

“Berggren features a strong offensive profile, but does not have enough talent to be special on his own and needs playmakers around him,” Dykowski wrote. “Theoretically, if he moves up the lineup or if the Wings improve their forward depth, then Berggren could thrive next year. Still, this was supposed to be Berggren’s year and it is disappointing that we are left with the same questions we entered the season with.

“Berggren’s season deserves a D for disappointment. He was not the worst player on the Wings this season, but he may have been the most disappointing,” Dykowski added.

Berggren did get time on the Red Wings’ top line with Dylan Larkin and Alex DeBrincat, but he still didn’t take the leap as many hoped.

Red Wings Fail to Make Playoffs Again

Detroit entered this season with the goal of making the postseason and ending its playoff drought.

The Red Wings were in the running, but Detroit struggled in the second half and missed the playoffs for the ninth-straight year. Failing to make the playoffs again was disappointing for Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman.

“At the start of the year, we felt we could compete for a playoff spot,” Yzerman said. “Once again, when we made the coaching change, I was asked that same question and we felt even though where we were in the standings, that we could compete for a playoff spot and ultimately, we did compete for a playoff spot. We did not obviously make the playoffs, which is a disappointment for us all.”

Yzerman says he will look to be aggressive this offseason to add more talent to the Red Wings roster.