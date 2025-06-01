Analyst Links Red Wings to Signing $13 Million Defenseman to Replace Holl

The Detroit Red Wings have a need on their blue line, and one analyst urges them to sign a veteran defenseman.

The Red Wings could buyout Justin Holl while Jeff Petry could also not be brought back. With that, NHL analyst Todd Matthews of Octopus Thrower on FanSided urges the Red Wings to sign Cody Ceci to replace Holl.

“Cody Ceci showed off serious durability during the regular season. Appearing in a ridiculous 85 games between his time with the San Jose Sharks and Dallas Stars,” Matthews wrote. “He finished the year with just 24 points and four goals. But Ceci notched top-four minutes, a plus-6, and he was a shot-blocking machine, getting in front of 155 pucks.

“Ceci may put up just solid, if not unspectacular play, but he’d give the Red Wings more reliable ice time on the second or third pairing, and step up in ways Justin Holl never could,” Matthews added. “He wouldn’t be my first choice, but Ceci would be nothing more than a one or two-year stopgap.”

Ceci completed his four-year, $13 million deal with the Dallas Stars and will likely earn around $3-4 million per year in free agency. Ceci is a veteran defenseman who can be a veteran prescense on the blue line.

In his NHL career, Ceci has skated in 871 games recording 52 goals and 183 assists for 235 points.

Red Wings Could Buyout Holl

Detroit signed Holl to a three-year, $10.2 million deal in 2023 with the Red Wings as he was supposed to help anchor the blue line.

However, Holl has struggled and was a healthy scratch throughout the season. With that, Holl’s name has come up in talks of a buyout, according to NHL insider Jeremy Tingly of NHLTradeRumors.

“The Detroit Red Wings and defenseman Justin Holl could be headed for a divorce this upcoming offseason,” Tingly wrote… “As far as cost, Holl’s buyout would cost the Red Wings $1.13 million on the cap for next season and the 2026-27 season. It would save Detroit $2.2 million on their cap in 2025-26. (It’s) likely the route GM Steve Yzerman is going to take.”

Holl would save money on their cap by buying out the veteran defenseman. The Red Wings could then use those cap savings to sign a veteran defenseman like Ceci to a one or two-year deal.

Holl skated in 67 games, recording 1 goal and 4 assists for 5 points with the Red Wings last season.

Red Wings Looking to End Payoff Drought

Detroit has missed the playoffs in nine straight years and the Red Wings are looking to put an end to that.

The Red Wings will enter the offseason open to being aggressive and making big moves. After the season ended, Yzerman said the goal was to make the playoffs next season.

“We’re building a nucleus of a good team with the idea that this team is going to win,” Yzerman said. “I don’t measure success by making the playoffs one year and bowing out the next year. I consider it being continued success. That you’re in and expected to be in the playoffs, you’re trying to win and aiming for Stanley Cups. That’s what we’re trying to do here.”

Detroit enters the offseason with just over $21.3 million in cap space.