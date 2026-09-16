Detroit Red Wings Get Bad News on Dylan Larkin as Camp Opens

The Detroit Red Wings were handed some bad news about Dylan Larkin before camp opened.

Larkin was the Red Wings’ captain, but he was stripped of it after he requested a trade. However, no trade has happened, so he will remain in Detroit for the time being.

Larkin is in the fourth year of his eight-year, $69.6 million deal with the Red Wings.

Detroit Red Wings Get Bad News on Dylan Larkin

With the NHL season less than two weeks away, teams began training camp on Wednesday.

With camp opening, there was plenty of intrigue and storylines, including Larkin returning to Detroit after his public trade request. Yet, as camp opens, Red Wings interim GM Shawn Horcoff revealed that Larkin is dealing with an injury and won’t be on the ice.

“Also today: Red Wings interim GM Shawn Horcoff said Dylan Larkin suffered an upper-body injury this week during training and won’t be on-ice at the start of camp,” Elliotte Friedman wrote on X.

What the injury is or how serious it is is unclear. But it’s disappointing news for Detroit, as they won’t have Larkin to begin camp, and it could very well linger into the regular season.

And whether or not the injury will impact Larkin’s trade request is unclear, but for now, he remains in Detroit.

Larkin recorded 34 goals and 33 assists for 67 points in 74 games last season. He’s spent his entire 11-year NHL career with the Red Wings after being selected 15th overall in the 2014 NHL Draft by Detroit.

Detroit Right Now

The Red Wings named Shawn Horcoff interim GM before camp opened. The news came months after Steve Yzerman stepped down from the role.

“As our process continues to find the best possible leader for Red Wings hockey operations, I’m appreciative of Shawn for stepping up to serve in this capacity,” Red Wings CEO and Governor Chris Ilitch said. “His knowledge of our organization and range of experience allows us to operate with a clear decision-maker in place for the season ahead, while maintaining our commitment to carry out a thorough, methodical search process on our own timeline. Shawn has my complete support, and the authority to make decisions in the best interests of our organization.”

Steve Yzerman will officially transition to the role of Senior Advisor to the Governor and CEO, the team also announced.

The Red Wings missed the playoffs again last year and are in the midst of a 10-year playoff drought.

Detroit will open its season on Oct. 2 at home against the New York Rangers.