Former Red Wings Defenseman, Beloved ESPN Analyst Dies at 70

Barry Melrose, the longtime ESPN hockey analyst who also spent portions of his playing and coaching career in the Detroit Red Wings organization, died Wednesday at the age of 70.

Melrose’s wife, Cindy, confirmed his death to ESPN’s Steve Levy. Melrose had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2023, prompting him to retire from ESPN after more than 25 years with the network.

For hockey fans, Melrose became one of the sport’s most recognizable television personalities. His trademark mullet, colorful wardrobe and direct analysis made him difficult to miss.

Melrose Had Multiple Ties to Red Wings

Melrose played defense during an 11-year professional career that included stops with the Winnipeg Jets, Toronto Maple Leafs and Red Wings.

He appeared in 335 NHL games, according to ESPN, and accumulated 728 penalty minutes. He also spent three seasons in the World Hockey Association with Cincinnati before establishing himself in the NHL.

His connection to the Red Wings eventually extended beyond his playing career.

After beginning his coaching career in junior hockey, Melrose took over the Adirondack Red Wings, Detroit’s American Hockey League affiliate, in 1989. He remained behind the bench for three seasons and delivered a championship.

Melrose guided Adirondack to the Calder Cup in 1991, giving him one of the defining accomplishments of his coaching career. His success in Detroit’s organization helped establish him as an NHL coaching candidate.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Barry Melrose,” the Red Wings said in a social media post. “Barry played parts of two seasons with Detroit and was a Calder Cup-winning coach with the Adirondack Red Wings.

“He would go on to have an immeasurable impact on the entire hockey world as a beloved TV analyst. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the Melrose family and all who knew Barry.”

Melrose Coached Wayne Gretzky to Stanley Cup Final

The Los Angeles Kings hired Melrose in 1992, and he immediately found himself coaching one of hockey’s biggest stars: Wayne Gretzky.

Melrose’s first season in Los Angeles ended with a trip to the 1993 Stanley Cup Final.

The Kings ultimately fell to the Montreal Canadiens in five games, but the playoff run became one of the most memorable stretches in franchise history. Melrose coached Los Angeles for three seasons before eventually transitioning into broadcasting.

“He’s bigger than any team,” Gretzky said back in 2023. “For decades, he’s been suiting up – and I mean suiting up – for the game, for the sport, for hockey. … You see, hockey is more than a game, it’s a community – a finely tuned orchestra – and Barry was our conductor.”

He later made a brief return to NHL coaching in 2008 with the Tampa Bay Lightning, lasting 16 games before returning to television.

Melrose finished his NHL head-coaching career with an 84-108-29 record, but his impact on hockey extended far beyond his win-loss record.

Former Kings defenseman Rob Blake remembered Melrose as someone whose personality and understanding of hockey translated naturally from coaching to broadcasting.

“What he was teaching us about the game of hockey, he was teaching on TV,” Blake said.

Melrose Became One of Hockey’s Most Recognizable Voices

Melrose joined ESPN in 1996 and became a fixture of the network’s NHL coverage.

For generations of American hockey fans, he was one of the personalities most closely associated with the sport. He worked alongside Levy and John Buccigross while covering everything from regular-season games to All-Star events, the Stanley Cup playoffs and the Stanley Cup Final.

“For decades, Barry Melrose was one of the most distinctive and trusted voices in hockey,” ESPN said. “His knowledge of the game was deep, his candor was refreshing, and his passion was unmistakable. He was a foundational part of ESPN’s hockey coverage, and fans and teammates truly appreciated his entertaining delivery and charismatic personality.

“We send our deepest condolences to his loved ones. He always kept it interesting and he will be missed.”

The slicked-back mullet, goatee and bold suits became part of his television identity, but it was Melrose’s enthusiasm for hockey that allowed him to remain a prominent voice for decades.

Buccigross paid an emotional tribute to his longtime colleague, describing Melrose as his best friend at ESPN and a “big brother figure.”

“… I am shook to my core. Barry gave his life to hockey and some of his ESPN family, like me, learned of his shocking death today while at a hockey rink in Las Vegas preparing for the upcoming season,” Buccigross said. “Chilling and fitting–the rink was Barry’s home. A more beloved ESPN institution there has not been. We love you, Barry. Forever.”

When Melrose retired in 2023 following his Parkinson’s diagnosis, Gretzky offered a tribute that summarized the influence his former coach had on the sport.

“Hockey is more than a game, it’s a community – a finely tuned orchestra – and Barry was our conductor,” Gretzky said.

Melrose is survived by his wife, Cindy, and their two sons, Tyrell and Adrien.