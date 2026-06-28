Two Teams Checking in on Detroit Red Wings Star Alex DeBrincat

The Detroit Red Wings have been one of the most interesting teams to watch in the NHL over the past few seasons, and while many expected them to end their Stanley Cup Playoffs drought, that has now clicked over to 10 consecutive years following another disappointing second half in 2025/26.

This off-season, General Manager Steve Yzerman has plenty of work to do, and after captain Dylan Larkin officially requested a trade, there’s some other potential movement and decisions for the front office to make. Patrick Kane could be on the way out and the team need to fill out this roster, but it appears as though Larkin may not be the only star forward that could be moved at some point over the summer.

Alex DeBrincat Drawing Trade Interest

Just three years ago in the summer of 2023, the Detroit Red Wings made a trade with the Ottawa Senators to acquire star winger Alex DeBrincat, with the team giving up significant assets to land the Michigan native.

Since arriving, DeBrincat has been incredibly consistent for the Red Wings, posting 67, 70 and 85 points in three seasons, and at 28-years-old, he’s finally coming into his prime after a fantastic start to his career. With one year remaining on a four-year contract that owes him $7.875 million in 2026/27, questions are starting to be asked about DeBrincat’s future, with some insiders speculating that the team could genuinely consider moving him this summer.

Things on this front are still very fresh, and it’s unclear whether or not the team even want to trade their star winger, but with question marks over their current plans, Yzerman needs to work some magic to get this situation right.

Two Eastern Conference Teams Eyeing a Deal for DeBrincat

There’s clearly nothing imminent on DeBrincat, as the Red Wings may still not have made their mind up on the overall future of the team, but according to reporter David Pagnotta, the Buffalo Sabres and New Jersey Devils are two teams already poking around DeBrincat’s trade potential.

Both of those teams will enter the 2026/27 season looking to chase a Stanley Cup Playoffs berth, and with the Red Wings potentially looking to reload if they do trade Larkin, there’s a chance they try to cash in on DeBrincat, who could leave the team as a free agent next summer. Playing on the Red Wings second line last season, it was the best season of No. 93’s career to date, posting 41 goals and 85 points in 81 games played, but if he is moved, it’s more likely than not that a team will want a long-term deal signed with a trade.

Ultimately, if the Red Wings do move Larkin, there’s a chance they could reset and start to build for the future around Moritz Seider, Lucas Raymond and their young core, but after a 10-year Stanley Cup Playoffs drought, fans are clearly losing their patience, putting even more pressure on them to make the right call on DeBrincat’s future.