Red Wings Captain Calls Out GM After Playoff Drought Continues

Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin criticized his general manager, Steve Yzerman, after the team failed to make the playoffs.

The Red Wings missed the playoffs for the ninth-straight season, and Larkin wasn’t pleased with it. He’s the lone player who has been a part of the team for all nine seasons, and he believes Yzerman should have done something at the deadline to try and give the team a boost.

“We didn’t gain any momentum from the trade deadline, and guys were kinda down about it. So it’d be nice to add something and bring a little bit of a spark on the ice and a morale boost as well,” Larkin said in his year-end availability on April 19.

It was a subtle shot at Yzerman as Larkin wasn’t pleased the team didn’t make any moves at the deadline.

At the trade deadline, Detroit acquired Petr Mrazek and Craig Smith from the Chicago Blackhawks for Joe Veleno. It was a minimal trade as Larkin wanted Yzerman to do more.

Detroit ended up finishing the record with a 39-25-8 and missed the playoffs by five points.

Larkin, meanwhile, has six years left on his eight-year, $69.6 million deal with the Red Wings. He recorded 30 goals and 40 assists for 70 points in 82 games.

Larkin Believes Red Wings Can Turn it Around

Although Detroit has missed the playoffs in nine straight seasons, Larkin is confident in the group.

Larkin believes the Red Wings have a good core. He’s also confident that Todd McLellan is the right coach to lead Detroit to the playoffs next season.

“Todd is a really good coach and I’ve been very impressed with him,” Larkin said. “A Training Camp with our group, our young guys, and our core with him would be very valuable. I think Todd is going to really help turn this thing around here.”

Gritty forward Andrew Copp also believes McLellan is the right coach for the job.

“But from the time that I did have, I thought (McLellan) was a real leader,” Copp said. “He had a really nice presence to him in terms of getting us going and holding us accountable, but at the same time empowering the players on the team and the leadership and trusting us to instinctually play.”

McLellan replaced Derek Lalonde midway through the season. He ended up leading the Red Wings to a 26-18-4 record, but the slow start cost Detroit a chance at making the playoffs.

Red Wings Believe in Core Group

Despite Detroit not making the playoffs for nine straight seasons, the Red Wings are confident in their core.

The Red Wings have talent and future Hall of Famer, Patrick Kane, believes this group can succeed.

“It’s a disappointing finish to the season, but I think even when we were officially eliminated, we were still playing for each other and wanted to win games,” Kane said. “We still wanted to play well and within the system. You don’t see any guys off on their own or doing their own thing, and obviously that starts with the coaching staff but also the leaders and players within the dressing room. I think it really is a good core and foundation that’s in there that’s leading us.”

Kane is a pending free agent but could re-sign with Detroit and be a key part of their roster going forward.