Red Wings Change may not Lead to Change With Captain Dylan Larkin

The Detroit Red Wings have been trying to end their Stanley Cup Playoffs drought for a number of years now, but after hiring Steve Yzerman as General Manager and President of Hockey Operations back in 2019, they failed to do that, and after seven years, he was moved into a different role by the team.

This summer, things haven’t been good in Detroit, as the team failed to make much of an impact at the NHL Draft, and with no significant additions to a team that fell apart in the second half in 2025/26, it’s tough to see them ending their decade long post-season drought in 2026/27 either. With the change however, there’s been optimism in Dylan Larkin’s situation, but now, a Red Wings insider has revealed if things have truly changed between Detroit’s captain and the organization after the move.

‘That Would be a lot to Walk Back’; Red Wings Relationship With Larkin Fractured

According to speculation, part of the reason why Larkin was seeking a change was the deteriorating relationship between he and Yzerman, and while the former GM is still in the organization, the hope of many was that a change in the front office could change Larkin’s mind. There’s still a possibility of that, but according to Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press on the latest episode of TSN Overdrive, it may be too much to walk back for both parties involved.

“That would be a lot to walk back,” St. James said. “It’s been going on now for two months; the organization is upset with him…asking for a trade after they’ve paid down the chunk of the actual salary, 31m over three years.”

The trade request from Larkin came early in the off-season, and with the captain refusing all but once to expand his no-trade list, friction has been growing, and clearly, the simple change of Yzerman in the front office may not be enough to fix that.

Could the Red Wings Change Dylan Larkin’s Mind?

Obviously, you can never say never in sports, as the Red Wings could easily push to change Larkin’s mind despite remaining adamant all off-season long that he wants to be traded, and on top of that, whoever the team choose as the new GM/President of Hockey Operations may want to move on from the Red Wings captain as well.

This makes what was already an intriguing situation even more so, and with the Red Wings looking to end their post-season drought while also prioritizing building things the right way, it leaves the new boss, whenever they’re hired, in a very, very tough situation, with whatever decision they make likely to upset a certain portion of Detroit’s fanbase.

Ultimately, all signs point to Larkin still wanting out, as he seemingly wants to play with one of his Team USA Olympic Gold Medal winning teammates, of which there are many in Florida, Dallas, Vegas and Minnesota, and while things may certainly change behind the scenes, until it’s confirmed that Larkin’s mind has been changed, we should still expect his official trade request to remain active.