Red Wings Veteran UFA Forward Expected to Hit Market

The Detroit Red Wings still have multiple pending unrestricted free agents (UFAs) with the start of free agency almost here. With this, there is a good chance that at least some of their players from last season’s roster will not be staying put in Detroit.

Now, an update has been provided on one of the Red Wings’ most notable UFAs with July 1 just about here.

According to NHL insider Frank Seravalli, Red Wings forward David Perron is expected to hit the free agent market on Wednesday instead of re-signing with the club before then.

“Sounds like David Perron will hit the market at 12 noon on Wednesday. Talks continue with #LGRW and he remains open to signing there, but does not seem likely to materialize in a deal at this point in time,” Seravalli posted on X.

Perron was re-acquired by the Red Wings from the Ottawa Senators ahead of the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline. In 16 games with Detroit following the trade, the veteran forward posted three goals, 18 penalty minutes, and 26 hits. This was after he had 10 goals and 25 points in 49 games with the Senators before the trade. With this, he noticeably cooled off after being traded to Detroit, so it would make sense if they ultimately moved on from him.

Red Wings’ Perron Should Generate a Good Amount of Interest in Free Agency

While Perron had a tough finish to the season with the Red Wings, it is clear that the veteran forward should have a good amount of suitors if he does, in fact, hit the market. He showed during the majority of the season with the Senators that he can still provide decent offensive production. Due to this, he could bounce back next season.

This year’s free agency class is also weak, so that should also help Perron’s chances of landing a new contract. Teams looking for help in their top nine could consider taking a flier on Perron, as he has plenty of experience and is a well-respected leader. Furthermore, from 2016-17 to 2023-24, he recorded at least 46 points in each season. Due to this, teams looking for more offense could pursue him.

On an affordable one-year contract, Perron could be a good addition for a Stanley Cup contender to add to their roster. This is especially so when noting that he has won the Stanley Cup in the past.

Who Are the Red Wings’ Other Pending UFAs?

Perron is not the only Red Wings player who can hit the market as a UFA on Wednesday. Other Red Wings pending UFAs include Patrick Kane, James van Riemsdyk, Cam Talbot, Travis Hamonic, and Carter Mazur. With this, the Red Wings could be sporting a different-looking roster in 2025-26 as they look to break their 10-year playoff drought.

It will be interesting to see which of these Red Wings players stay put. Right now, it appears quite likely that Perron will end up on a different team, but time will tell if the Red Wings can find a way to keep him in Detroit.