Red Wings Receive Bad News in Chase for $45 Million Star

The Detroit Red Wings are not expected to bring in the top soon-to-be unrestricted free agent. Due to financial issues, the Anaheim Ducks terminated Chris Kreider’s final year of his $45.5 million contract on September 9. The Californian club placed the veteran forward on waivers because they need funds to extend Cutter Gauthier.

While Kreider could be picked up on the waiver wire, he has informed NHL teams that he intends to choose his next destination. As a result, the winger is essentially now a UFA. As Bob Duff of Detroit Hockey Now points out, the Red Wings should certainly target the veteran. After all, he most recently posted 50 points in 75 regular-season games with the Ducks.

Despite this, Duff believes that the Detroit Red Wings will have a tough time signing Kreider. The forward wants to move back to the East Coast and likely wants one more run at a Stanley Cup. These are clearly two significant issues for Detroit.

“While the Red Wings play in the Eastern Conference, Detroit really isn’t in the East geographically,” writes Duff. “And the Wings haven’t made the playoffs in a decade. For a 35-year-old player who’s never won the Stanley Cup, that could be a deal-breaker.”

On top of these two potential issues, the Red Wings also do not have an official general manager in place. The club forced Steve Yzerman out nearly two months ago and has not yet found a suitable replacement. Although Shawn Horcoff is currently the interim GM, the agent for Detroit defenseman Simon Edvinsson recently claimed he does not know who to talk to in the organization regarding contract negotiations.

Detroit Red Wings Would Likely Love to Add Chris Kreider’s Offense

The Detroit Red Wings are likely interested in Kreider because they could use more firepower. Detroit managed to score just 239 total goals as a team during the 2025-26 season. This particular figure ranked 22nd in the league last year. While they did bring in Viktor Arvidsson via free agency this summer, they also lost Patrick Kane. The future Hall of Famer recorded three more points on the campaign than Arvidsson.

James Van Riemsdyk, and his 31 points from this past season, is also not returning to the fray. Captain Dylan Larkin may be on his way out soon as well. The center previously asked for a trade out of town and is waiting for a deal to be worked out. For now, the Detroit Red Wings have Alex DeBrincat, Emmitt Finnie, Carter Mazur, and Michael Rasmussen penciled in on the left wing. Kreider would certainly fit well in Detroit’s top-six forward group.

Detroit Unlikely to be a top Contender for Kreider

With a move to the Detroit Red Wings now unlikely, Kreider is being linked with other Eastern Conference clubs. The Boston Bruins are a logical potential landing spot because the veteran is from Massachusetts. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman revealed on September 10 that Boston is interested in him. The Carolina Hurricanes and Buffalo Sabres are also in the mix to land the forward.