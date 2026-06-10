Red Wings Star Dylan Larkin Expected to Expand Trade List

Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin may have to expand his trade destination list. The star center recently shocked many around the league by asking for a trade away from the club. According to Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press, Larkin provided the Red Wings with a list of three teams where he would be willing to join. The potential destinations are the Minnesota Wild, the Vegas Golden Knights, and the Florida Panthers.

Nevertheless, there is a growing sense that Larkin could soon be forced to name additional teams he would be willing to join. Bleacher Report’s Lyle Richardson is buying this particular scenario. The reporter believes that the three aforementioned teams may not be able to make a suitable offer for Larkin. Because the star is under contract for the next five years, Detroit does hold some power as well.

The situation in Detroit is fairly different from the recent trade involving Artemi Panarin. While the former New York Rangers winger demanded a trade to the Los Angeles Kings, he was set to be a pending free agent. As a result, the Rangers were essentially handcuffed by Panarin’s power and had to take a relatively subpar offer from L.A.

The Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta also recently hinted that Larkin could very well expand his trade list. This would essentially have to happen if Minnesota, Vegas, or Florida cannot provide the Red Wings with what they are looking for.

Minnesota Favorites to Land Detroit Red Wings Star Dylan Larkin, but There are Issues

At the moment, the most likely destination for Larkin among the three teams is Minnesota. It is no secret that the Wild are looking to add a quality center this summer, and the Detroit Red Wings star would seemingly be the perfect fit. Larkin is also close friends with Minnesota stars Quinn Hughes, Matt Boldy, and Brock Faber.

However, The Athletic recently reported that the Wild does not have a lot of solid trade chips. Goaltender Jesper Wallstedt is widely seen as the team’s top tradable asset, but Detroit is fairly set at the position. Florida and Vegas, on the other hand, do not exactly need another center. Detroit and Florida are also divisional rivals, which would complicate a deal. The Athletic’s Jesse Granger even recently claimed that it “makes no sense” for Vegas to target Larkin.

Detroit Hopeful for Intense Bidding War

It remains to be seen exactly what the Detroit Red Wings want in return for Larkin. Nevertheless, Pagnotta believes that general manager Steve Yzerman does not intend to endure a full rebuild. As a result, a potential deal involving just prospects and draft picks appears to be unlikely.

Assuming that the aforementioned trio of teams cannot make suitable offers, other teams will have to enter the fray. The Athletic’s Max Bultman and Corey Pronman recently revealed that the Utah Mammoth may be able to give Detroit the best package for the center.

While Utah is a team on the rise, it is unknown if Larkin would be willing to join the Mammoth. Several other contending clubs are also expected to call the Red Wings about a possible deal for Larkin.